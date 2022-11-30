OBITUARY: Samuel G. “El Jefe” Sanchez

By Sam Karas

Family and friends of Samuel G. “El Jefe” Sanchez are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, December 3, at Church of Santa Teresa de Jesus in Presidio. The Rosary is at 8:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 9:30 a.m. The burial of his ashes will follow at Desert Hills Cemetery in Presidio.

A luncheon in his honor will be held at noon at the Presidio Activity Center.

Samuel is preceded in death by his son Samuel (Samba) Sanchez. He is survived by his wife, Martha Lujan de Sanchez; and children, Marco Sanchez and Marisol, Ivette Lujan and Francisco, Norma Escontria and Benito, Jose L. Acosta and Kina, Karla Acosta, and Johnny Lopez and Anna.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Melina Herring and Zachary, Ytalia Sanchez, Emilio Lujan and Alexia, Valeria Maynes and Marco, Armando Sanchez, Andres Escontrias, Raquel Primero, Adrian Escontrias, Alondra Acosta, Benito Escontrias, Daxziel Davila, Jonah Davila, Damian Lopez, and Ethan Lopez; and his great-grandchildren Aiden, Scarlett, Orion, Oleck, Camelia, and Andrea.

The family would like to give thanks in advance for your prayers, calls and expressions of affection toward the entire family.