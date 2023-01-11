OBITUARY: Maria de la Luz “Lucy” Granado

By Big Bend Sentinel

We are sad to announce the passing of Maria de la Luz “Lucy” Granado of Fort Davis, Texas. She was born March 19, 1957, and passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on January 6, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Anna Marie; son, Eric Lee; mother, Eva Lara Granado; brothers, Robert Granado and Leroy Granado; nephew, Agustin Lujan.

She is survived by her father, Conception “Chon” Granado; sister Lorenza Lujan and her husband Jorge Lujan Sr.; niece Jennifer Lujan; nephews John Lujan, Ashton Granado, Leroy Alex Granado, Jorge Lujan Jr.; great-nieces Jorgia Lujan, Olivia Lujan, Vraelee Fernandez, Cienna Fernandez, Cataleya Granado, Zaryanna Granado, Adria Granado, Samantha Granado; great-nephews John Jackson Lujan, Sebastian Lujan, Carter Granado, Callon Granado; and sister-in-law Diana Granado. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Davis, Texas, from 3-6 p.m. The Rosary will follow from 6-7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at St Joseph Catholic Church with graveside services to follow.

Pallbearers are Jorge Lujan, John Lujan, LeRoy Alex Granado, Francisco Perez, Nathan Casarez, James King, Jorge Lujan Jr., John Jaxon Lujan, Kylie Glidewell, McKinsley Rose and Carmen Salcido.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.mmoftexas.com