OBITUARY: Mark Norman Davis

By Big Bend Sentinel

Mark Norman Davis was called home by our heavenly father on December 22, 2022 in Fort Stockton, Texas. Mark was born April 9, 1951, to Norman and Hilda “Jean” Davis in New York City, New York. Mark was a cowboy; he spent many years working on ranches. He loved to hunt and break horses, but most of all he had a passion to help those in need. Mark attended Sul Ross University in Alpine, Texas, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in range animal science. Mark also worked for MHMR in Alpine for some time. While working for the MHMR, Mark attended the law enforcement academy and later became the mental health deputy for the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office for many years.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents Norman and Hilda “Jean” Davis.

Mark is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Nancy; daughter Fawnda; son Maxwell “Max” and wife Rosie; grandchildren Paul, Anthony, Aileen, Jonathan and Sophia. Mark also leaves lifelong friends Bart and wife Debbie; Ralph and wife Kathy; and Jim and wife Rose.

A memorial for Mark will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Methodist Church of Fort Davis, Texas, or to the Marfa and Presidio County Museum in Marfa, Texas. Arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of the Big Bend in Fort Stockton, Texas. If you would like to send your condolences to the family, you may do so by signing his guestbook at www.heritagefuneralhomeofthebigbend.com.