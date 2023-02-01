OBITUARY: Elena Rios Fierro

By Big Bend Sentinel

Elena Rios Fierro, age 80, of Alpine, Texas, passed away on January 27, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. Elena was born on June 12, 1942, to Ines and Lucia Rios in Paso San Antonio, Manuel Benavides, Chihuahua. She married Felipe S. Fierro Sr. and was the mother of Daniel N. Rios, retired Brewster County Clerk Berta Rios-Martinez, Felipe S. Fierro Jr. and Teresa F. Chavez.

Elena is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings –– Juan D. Rios, Carlos D. Rios, Urbano D. Rios, Tomasa R. Tavarez, Ines D. Rios and Elva R. Chavez — and by her beloved husband, Felipe S. Fierro Sr.

Elena is survived by her loving children: Daniel N. Rios (Patricia Valdez-Rios), Berta Rios- Martinez (Mario Martinez), Teresa F. Chavez (Jacob Chavez), and Felipe S. Fierro Jr. (Beverly Dutchover). Grandchildren: Mario Martinez Jr., Christopher Martinez, Lucia Martinez Miller, Julio Martinez, Alexis Chavez, Erin Chavez, Ashley Rios and Victoria Lancaster. Great- Grandchildren: Mia Elena Martinez, Naya Martinez, Miles Martinez, Xenia Martinez, Aurora Martinez, Ivan Martinez and various nieces and nephews.

Elena was a loving, caring and beautiful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and was very dedicated to St. Jude and Virgin of Guadalupe. She loved BINGO and scratch off tickets. She had the most beautiful smile and was always happy and making sure her family were alright.

Elena Rios Fierro’s funeral services will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 406 S. 6th St., Alpine, with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Mass with burial at Holy Angels Cemetery. Father Pablo Matta will conduct the services.

The family requests memorial contributions to be made to The Sunshine House.

Pallbearers will be: Mario Martinez Jr., Christopher Martinez, Julio Martinez, Elizardo Tavarez Jr., Luis Tavarez and Billy Jack Torres,

Honorary Pallbearers: Martinez Martinez Sr., Jacob Chavez, Miles Martinez and lvan Martinez

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.