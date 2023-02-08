OBITUARY: Eusebio Ramirez

By Big Bend Sentinel

Eusebio Ramirez gained his angel wings on January 29, 2023.

He was born in Marfa, Texas, on March 5, 1938, to Jose and Sista Ramirez. He attended Marfa High School and was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Eusebio worked at Safeway for 29 years and American National Insurance for 24 years. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army Reserve with a rank of sergeant.

He is survived by his wife, Lupita, of 46 years; sister Mary Briseno, five children and several nieces.

Eusebio is preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law, and son Albert.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.