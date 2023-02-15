OBITUARY: June Sheppard Cobb

By Big Bend Sentinel

June Sheppard Cobb went to be with our Lord on Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was born on November 22, 1932, in Houston, Texas, she was the third child of Henry Cecil “Bunk” and Margie Sheppard. She attended Abilene Christian College where she met her husband and love of her life, Chuck Cobb in 1953. June was a life-long member of the Church of Christ.

Chuck and June moved their family to Fort Davis from Houston in 1968 to work at the McDonald Observatory and to fulfill Chuck’s dream of being a preacher. June taught kindergarten at Houston Christian prior to moving West, then at Fort Davis Elementary School. She worked for Prude Ranch, Davis Mountain State Park, and at McDonald Observatory as tour guide and cook at the TQ. The Cobb family lived in Fort Davis and McDonald Observatory until the mid-80s, moving to Alpine to open Cobb Bookkeeping. June went to work at Sul Ross State University until 1997 when she retired to help Chuck with his business until he passed in 2016.

June, Lane, and Cecilia moved to Athens, Texas, to be closer to family in 2017.

June was a member of Alpha Chi Omega. She was a charter member of the Kate Hoffman Art Assn. After moving to Alpine, she joined the Davis Mountain Art League. June served as officers in both organizations. One of her loves was attending a watercolor workshop in Fun Valley, Colorado. June’s favorite vacation spot was Molokai where the couple spent their 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, and 60th anniversaries. June loved to officiate High School volleyball. She was state certified for 15 years. She served the schools in the tri-county area proudly.

June is preceded in death by Chuck; her parents; and her brothers Charles, Gene; and half-siblings Donald and Arleta Shelton. Survivors include son Craig (Sharon) of Spring; three grandchildren, Jesi Cobb, Chace (Tara) Cobb; great-granddaughters, Bennet and Elliot and Alyssa (Chip) Lyon; great-grandson Carter; son Lane of Athens; granddaughter Taryn (Jason) Villafranca, great-granddaughter Cecilia Anne; and Kelsey (Cory) Lydens, great-grandsons Tanner and Christopher; and daughter Cecilia Cobb of Athens. June is also survived by her brother Hank and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ in Athens. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials can be sent to the Philippine Mission, Agape Church of Christ, 1701 E. Hubbard Rd., Ponca City, OK 74604.