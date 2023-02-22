Fire at Terlingua CSD campus claims robotics and band building

By Sam Karas

TERLINGUA — Just after midnight last Friday morning, a fire broke out at the Terlingua CSD campus. By the time the sun came up, the tiny school district’s band and robotics building was rendered a total loss — as well as the personal belongings and equipment of the students in both programs.

Dispatch was alerted at 1:51 a.m. Terlingua Fire and EMS, the Brewster County Sheriff’s Department, and National Park Service fire crews responded quickly and helped prevent the blaze from also claiming the school library.

Former Terlingua CSD teacher Nate Simons called 911, initially assuming that the blaze on the horizon was an out-of-control burn pile. In addition to contacting dispatch, he called Superintendent Reagan Reed at home to start alerting school leadership.

While waiting for the pros to show up, Simons rushed to the scene as the first first responder. Armed with fire extinguishers from home, he did his best to contain the blaze from the outside — noting that the fire had already started to destabilize the building from below. “It was purely a neighborly thing,” he said of his split-second decision to assist.

Simons stayed with the fire crews until around 3 a.m., and Superintendent Reed stayed through sunrise. As students and staff started waking up and getting ready for school, news gradually spread through the community about what had happened overnight.

Junior Gigi Keenan found out about the fire from her dad. She thought he was running late to pick her up from school, so she gave him a call — and he told her the bad news. He’d just received word that school was canceled because of a fire that had broken out at the band and robotics building. “It was devastating,” Keenan said.

Some of Keenan’s classmates had big ticket items go missing — a guitarist lost a series of amps and the percussionists lost two drum sets and a keyboard. Director Bradley Anthenat — who also serves as the school’s robotics coach and IT specialist — lost a trombone he’d had since childhood.

The fire also claimed “Big Girl,” a robot that the robotics students would have used for a regional competition in Lubbock. “The robotics parts, playing field and tools will all be replaced, but the students’ and [Coach] Anthenat’s hundreds of hours on design and coding cannot,” the school wrote in a press release.

Though Terlingua CSD students and staff were sad about all the hard work they’d put into their projects, the community quickly sprung into action to try to replace some of the lost equipment.

The senior class helped coordinate plans to receive donations so that their classmates didn’t miss a beat. Donations of guitars, drums and other instruments started trickling in right away. “It makes sense because of what a tight-knit community we are — and and especially because we’re such a musical community,” Keenan said.

The robotics students — officially known as the Purobots — also received a helping hand. With just days on the clock, El Dorado High School in El Paso reached out to donate a robot that didn’t qualify for the upcoming regional competition. “It’ll be a busy couple of days, but they’re rebuilding,” said science teacher Marcy Reed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the total cost of repairing and repurchasing equipment has yet to be determined. In the meantime, donations are welcome. Funds can be addressed to Terlingua Common School District (note band, robotics or both) and equipment can also be mailed or dropped off at the school.

Terlingua CSD’s mailing address is PO Box 256, Terlingua TX, 79852. The district’s physical address is 550 Roadrunner Circle, Terlingua TX, 79852 (first right after the Y intersection in Study Butte, just before Cottonwood General Store).