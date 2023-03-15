March 16 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

Dear Editor,

Liz Lambert’s letter regarding her proposed suburb north of Marfa reminded me of the seeming universal inclination of some (especially the rich because they have the means) to alter and even destroy the very features of a place that drew many (and possibly even them) to that place originally. Two unique features of Marfa drew me here long ago. One is the gorgeous grassland surrounding a compact town without suburban sprawl limited in size by adjacent ranchland. The other is the gorgeous dark night sky of stars visible due to limited town lighting.

The current El Cosmico, like Donald Judd and Tim Crowley projects, is if not within the city, at least contiguous with the south city limits. Lambert’s proposed development will initiate suburban sprawl, will be the end of 60 acres of grassland, will deteriorate the dark sky and will suck untold gallons of water from a finite aquifer.

If you want to see what Lambert envisions for Marfa, I invite you to visit Fredericksburg or South Congress in Austin on a nice weekend and see if you can find a parking place, or a restaurant table or even walk a sidewalk amidst hordes of humanity. After untold thousands descend upon an El Cosmico THREE TIMES THE SIZE of the current site for Lambert’s annual Festival of Music and Love, locals who have reacted positively to her plan may then not be feeling the love!

I for one hope that Ms. Lambert will take her desire to “improve” Marfa (and improve her bank accounts) up or down the road to a community that already enjoys suburban sprawl and can only remember what the night sky once looked like.

Kent C. Anschutz

Austin & Marfa

Editor:

We have been busy at city hall over the last couple of months. From having four strategic planning prioritization town hall meetings to attending meetings with our U.S. Congressman Tony Gonzales as well as other individuals and entities in regards to grants that we may be eligible to receive. Based on the six town hall meetings we had this past fall, the number one concern of the residents in attendance is our water and wastewater. The wastewater treatment plant repairs and overhaul were estimated to cost $4.6 million last year at this time. Now, with inflation, it is estimated to cost $5.6 million.

Congressman Gonzales is able to select around 15 grant applications to send to a committee which reviews the applications and picks the ones that they want to award the grants to in early 2024. The application process has a very quick turn around of about two weeks. We knew we were planning to apply and have been working on getting all of our paperwork in order back in January and February.

We have received letters of support from our community partners such as Sul Ross, Alpine ISD, Brewster County, Big Bend Regional Medical Center, the Brewster County Hospital District as well as some of the nonprofits in our area such as the Alpine Business Association. We have also received a letter from our state representative, Eddie Morales, and hopefully soon from our Texas state senator, Cesar Blanco. Businesses including some of the hotels in Alpine and BBT have also written letters. We are grateful for all of the support we have received. We feel like we have a pretty good chance of being chosen, but we will have to wait and see.

Please remember if you have any questions or concerns regarding utilities, bills, payments, fees, fines, roads, gas, permits, ordinances, bulk pickups, community clean ups, water leaks, etc. you should reach out to the appropriate department and speak to one of our trained professionals. You can do this by going to our City of Alpine website (www.cityofalpine.com), and looking for the contact information for the particular department. You can also call city hall and they will be happy to direct you to the person you should speak with (432-837-3301). If you have something you want to add to the Alpine City Council meeting agenda, be sure to reach out to your councilperson. Their contact information is also on the city website.

Be sure to tune into the #2 most-listened-to show, “City Talk” on KVLF. “City Talk” broadcasts every other Thursday at 9:05 a.m. The next showing will be Thursday, March 23, 2023. Our show is always filled with useful information.

Catherine Eaves

Mayor of Alpine