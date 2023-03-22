Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend hosts 20th Annual Desert Chihuahua Challenge this weekend 

By Big Bend Sentinel

TERLINGUA — This Saturday, the 20th Annual Desert Chihuahua Challenge benefiting the Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend will take place in the Terlingua Ghost Town.

The event is an all-day affair, kicking off with registration from 10 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., games and other events from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a dog costume contest from 12:30 to 1 p.m. There will be food and music provided by Dr. Fun throughout the day. A silent auction featuring donations from local businesses will also be held.

Mike Drinkard, legal and client advocate for the center, said he was excited for the upcoming event, which has become not only a fundraising tradition to support the important work of the center, but a morale boost to commemorate the start of spring.

“It is to raise awareness about our mission and awareness of domestic violence, sexual assault,” said Drinkard. “When we first started the races 20 years ago it was at a time when there were no tourists. Everybody was getting a little down, [there was a] lack of activity, and it had been winter, so it’s maybe more to raise morale than to raise money, but it is a fundraising event for us.”

In addition to being a fun event for the Big Bend region’s human residents, the dog races entertain local canines as well.

“The first year we thought this would be really dumb — ‘the dogs aren’t going to race,’ and all that — but as soon as they got down on the track and we opened up the starting gate they ran, they loved it,” said Drinkard, noting the event is not exclusive to the chihuahua breed.

“People think it’s just the chihuahuas, but there are multiple categories. It’s for all small dogs that will fit in the starting gate. Dachshunds, poodles, just any mix, that as long as it gets in the starting gate, it’s okay. Big dogs can participate in the costume contest.”

Last year, the event raised around $1,500 for the center. In 2022, the Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend was able to provide $51,000 in financial assistance to their clients in the form of food, housing, and childcare needs.

For more information, including registration or sponsorship, call 432-371-3147 or visit https://www.fccbb.org/