Hotel Paisano’s Greasewood Gallery to host closing and opening receptions for artist exhibitions

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Greasewood Gallery at the Hotel Paisano will be hosting two events this week — a closing reception for outgoing artist Pauline Hernandez, whose ceramics are currently on display at the gallery, and an opening reception for incoming artist Kandice Pierce.

The closing reception for Hernandez will take place on Thursday. Locals may be familiar with Hernandez’s ceramics. Colorful brush strokes and studies of fractal-like designs decorate the surfaces of her utilitarian pieces. Hernandez’s love of color and the play of spectrum hues working together first developed through her study of painting on canvas.

Hernandez and her ceramic work, currently on display in the gallery, was recently included in a project featuring artists from the Big Bend area for an Amazon Prime documentary. Off the Wheel Pottery, Hernandez’s ceramic studio, is located in Alpine.

The reception will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on April 27. Refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome.

On Saturday, Greasewood Gallery will host an opening reception for Kandice Pierce, painter and creative educator from Austin.

Pierce is originally from Rome, Georgia, and earned her BFA in interior design from the Savannah College of Art and Design. Pierce relocated to Austin in 2010, working as a hospitality designer. After a 15-year career in interior design, Pierce founded Pierce & Paint to pursue her passion as a full-time artist offering original paintings, prints and workshops.

Pierce has aspirations to grow her studio and will soon offer retreats around the country and eventually abroad to foster creative growth with other art and travel.

“Whenever I travel, I yearn to experience as much of a place as possible. My paintings are inspired by this world’s natural beauty that a camera simply can’t capture.”

A welcome reception for Pierce and the opening of Dreaming of West Texas will be hosted from 5 until 7 p.m. on April 29. Refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. The exhibit will run through late July.

Greasewood Gallery at the Hotel Paisano is located on the corner of Highland and Texas Streets in Marfa. Gallery hours are 8-6 Sunday, 9-8 Monday-Thursday and 8-8 Friday and Saturday. For more information contact gallery director, Vicki Lynn Barge at 432-729-4134 or [email protected]