PHOTOS: Marfa Live Arts 12th Annual One Act Plays

Lily Aguero, Christie Alexander and Caitlynn Almance stage Amber Hinojos’ play “Ice Cold,” based on a true story told to her by her grandmother, at the Marfa Live Arts 12th Annual One Act Plays at the Crowley Theater last Thursday. Photo by Tina Rivera.
By Big Bend Sentinel

April 26, 2023 824 PM

Jerram Rojo, John Aguero, Belen Garcia, Rachel Tate and Caitlynn Almance in “OK,” a play by Jack Marquez about unrequited love at the Marfa Live Arts 12th Annual One Act Plays at the Crowley Theater last Thursday. Photo by Tina Rivera.

Winning Marfa High School playwrights Jack Marquez, Amber Hinojos, Janelly Pereira and Piper Donaldson take a curtain bow with actors Fatima Anaza, Raul Garza, Jerram Rojo, John Aguero, Caitlynn Almance, Sabine Blaese, Belen Garcia, Lily Aguero, Olivia Pertuso, Dillon Orr, Christie Alexander, Abby Boyd, Oscar Aguero and Rachel Tate at the Marfa Live Arts 12th Annual One Act Plays at the Crowley Theater last Thursday. Photo by Tina Rivera.

