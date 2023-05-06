May 6 General Election Results

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO COUNTY — Here are the results for the May 6 General Election in Presidio County. The Big Bend Sentinel will update this post as results become available.

Presidio County:

Proposition 1, regarding whether or not to allow the Presidio County Underground Water Conservation District to become a taxing entity, has passed, with 462 votes cast in favor and 101 against.



City of Marfa

Mayor:

Incumbent Manny Baeza wins the mayoral race with 261 votes to opponent Stephen Salgado Boelter’s 100. This will be Baeza’s third term as the Mayor of Marfa.

Salgado Boelter had withdrawn from the race on April 19 — too late to have his name taken off the ballot, per state law. Had he won, he would have had to decline the office, leaving City Council to fill the vacancy.

Councilmembers:

For City Council, voters were asked to cast their ballots for two out of three candidates — Incumbent Raul Lara, Travis Acreman and Christa Marquez — for two available seats, previously occupied by Lara and by Irma Salgado.

For those seats, Raul Lara has won re-election with 293 votes, while Travis Acreman has won election with 158 votes. Christa Marquez garnered 102 votes. Lara and Acreman will serve full two-year terms.

Mark Morrison ran unopposed for a third available seat, previously occupied by resigned Councilmember Jason Ballman, and so is declared elected for a one-year term. That seat will be open for election next year for a full two-year term.

City of Presidio: results pending

Mayor:

Incumbent John Ferguson has won re-election with 311 votes to opponent Angel Miguel Campos’ 59 votes.

Coucilmembers:

Two council member seats were up for election, with voters choosing up to two out of three candidates. Incumbent Arian Velazquez-Ornelas has been re-elected with 235 votes, as has incumbent Nancy Arevalo at 268 votes. Candidate Todd Beckett garnered 109 votes.

School Board Trustees:

For Presidio ISD School Board Trustees, voters were asked to choose four out of the eight candidates that appear on the ballot. Those elected were Perla Natividad (337 votes), Marco Lujan (234 votes), Brenda Witty (232) and Jaime Sanchez (229 votes).

Unelected candidates were Steve “Nicky” Alvarez (141 votes), Carlos Reyna (141 votes), Jessica Acevedo Nunez (79 votes), and Jeremy Velasquez (188 votes).