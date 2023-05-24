OBITUARY: Manuel Prieto Perez Jr.

By Big Bend Sentinel

Manuel Prieto Perez Jr., 81, of Valentine, Texas, passed away on May 16, 2023. He was born to parents Francisca Prieto Perez and Manuel Vasquez Perez on January 16, 1942.

He lived his early childhood on the ranch belonging to his grandparents, Jose and Juana Prieto, in the Pinto Canyon south of Marfa. He attended elementary school in Ruidosa, Candelaria and Blackwell School in Marfa. Later, the family moved to Balmorhea where he attended sixth grade. In the seventh grade, the family moved to the Ben Gearhart Ranch, and he attended school in Valentine until he graduated in 1961. Manny loved sports, especially basketball, and he was on three district championship teams while in high school. He also participated in football and track. His love for basketball continued throughout his life, and he continued to play on city league teams in El Paso until he was 65.

Early on, he ranched with his father at Hueco Ranch. He was also the owner of American De Rooter Plumbing Company for nearly 50 years and continued his plumbing services until his passing.

Manny was a wonderful, loving husband to his wife, Smokey (Carmen), a great father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a big heart and a love for mankind. He spent his life helping and caring for others and was the life of the party with his happy, friendly, winning spirit. He loved the Lord and didn’t hesitate to share Jesus and would give the shirt off his back, literally. His family, friends, our community, and the church will miss him very much.

He is survived by his wife, Carmen Hall Perez; sons, David Norman Macias and wife Elizabeth, and Paul Albert Perez; daughter Christina Arocha; grandchildren David Aaron Macias and wife, Sharifa, Victoria Rea Yeager and husband David, Paul Albert Perez Jr., Sophia Isabella Perez and Destinee Lynn Silva; great-granddaughter Jovie Elizabeth Yeager; sister Nancy J. Perez; and brothers Oscar P. Perez and Ruben P. Perez, as well as many other family members and friends of all ages.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Carlos P. Perez.

A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, May 26, 2023, in Valentine at the Valentine Community Church at 11 a.m. Visitation is at 10 a.m. and family visitation is at 9:30. Graveside service is immediately following the funeral.

Online condolences may be left at: www.heritagefuneralhome.com

Services have been entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home in Van Horn, Texas.