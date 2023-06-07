OBITUARY: Benjamin “Ben” Rojo

By Big Bend Sentinel

Benjamin “Ben” Rojo, 88, of Fort Stockton, Texas, was called to eternal rest on May 31, 2023.

Visitation was held at Heritage Funeral Home in Fort Stockton on June 2, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Funeral services were held on June 3, 2023, at Northside Baptist Church in Fort Stockton at 10 a.m. with Pastor Scott Owens officiating. Burial followed at East Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made by Heritage Funeral Home of the Big Bend.

Ben Rojo was born and raised in Marfa, Texas, to Ruperto and Marcela Rojo on March 6, 1935. He married Corine Luna on May 14, 1955, and shared 68 years of marriage with her. Shortly after their marriage, Ben and Corine moved to Fort Stockton and established their family there. Ben was a fantastic provider and had a reputation for being extremely hard-working and dependable, his first job came at the age of 14 selling tortillas from his mother’s kitchen. Most people will remember the exceptional service he provided while working at Fraley Butane from 1967-1998, however, he never wanted his family to lack for anything so he often took on other work to provide the best life he could for his family. Ben’s family was the most important part of his life, he always enjoyed providing life experiences to his family by taking them camping and on vacations. Upon retirement, he rediscovered his love for the outdoors, including carefully maintaining his yard and cooking, much to his family’s delight.

Ben is preceded in death by his parents, Ruperto and Marcela Rojo; siblings, Herminia Martinez, Basilio Mata, Gregorio Mata, Luciano Mata, and Alberto Rojo; and son, Rudy.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Corine; his children: Benjamin “Benny” Rojo Jr. and

Lora Olivas of Fort Stockton and children Justin Rojo and Damian Castellanos of Miami, Florida; Jodi and husband Abran Ramos along with their children Zayden Garcia, Keilah and Joseph Ramos of Fort Stockton; Linda and husband Joe Shuster of Fort Stockton, along with their children Valerie and husband Lazaro “Jr.” Garcia and their children Sydney, Lucy, and Waylon Falknor of Bulverde, Texas; Lorina and husband Kevin Settle and their children Benjamin and Luke Rojo Settle of San Angelo, Texas.

He is survived by siblings Rebecca McGuire, Elvida Villanueva and Elisa Melendez.

He is also survived by his extended grandchildren, Jason and wife Elizabeth Settle and their children Emily and Ethan Settle of Coppell, Texas; Bryan and wife Deanna Settle of Round Rock, Texas; Jennifer and Nick Blankenship and their children Trey and Kenzlee of Sullivan, Missouri; Josh Shuster and Leo Alaniz of Austin, Texas; and Regina Mashburn of Paradise, Texas.

Pallbearers are Justin Rojo, Benjamin Rojo Settle, Zayden Garcia, Luke Rojo Settle, Aiden Serrano and Isaiah Serrano.

Honorary Pallbearers are: Luis Tobar, Nazario Celaya, Juan Ayala, Lalo Ybrarra and Felipe Arcides (Posthumous).

Ben’s wife, children, and family wish to thank Dr. Gougler, Dr. Medina, Dr. Shen, Dr. Rodriguez, and all Home Health and Hospice staff who helped ease the closing of his final chapter.

Arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of the Big Bend in Fort Stockton. If you would like to send your condolences to the family, you may do so by signing his guestbook at www.heritagefuneralhomeofthebigbend.com.