Presidio ISD receives preliminary STAAR scores after test redesign

By Sam Karas

PRESIDIO — At last week’s meeting, Presidio ISD Elementary School Principal Joe Andy Mendoza and former High School Principal Hevila Ramos presented preliminary results from this spring’s round of state standardized testing. In many subjects, they were unable to predict how the chips would fall — thanks to a major shakeup in the way the Texas Education Agency (TEA) tracks student progress.

This year, the TEA rolled out the redesigned version of its annual battery of STAAR tests. STAAR scores are compiled each year to dole out “accountability ratings” to individual campuses and school districts on an A-F scale.

One of the biggest changes students and teachers have dealt with this year is the transition to fully online STAAR testing — in 2021, just 20% of students took their test online. After this year, students needing alternate accommodations will have to have exemptions outlined in their individualized education plans (IEPs).

The test now caps the number of multiple-choice questions at 25% and includes writing prompts for all grade levels that take the test. Students and teachers accustomed to a traditional multiple-choice format will now have to learn and practice for 14 new types of questions — filling in blanks, highlighting text, selecting multiple answers and more.

The changes were triggered during the 2019 Legislative Session, and the state dedicated $388 million in contracts to help guide the agency through the transition.

STAAR scores are used to track individual students’ progress, compare the scores of different demographic groups and to issue ratings for schools and school districts. This year, quantifying individual student progress will be put on hold as the state monitors the new system — but there will be some changes in the way A-F ratings are doled out.

The TEA decided to grade districts on three factors: what students can know and do, how far students have come and how different demographic groups are progressing. The A-F ratings are relatively new — dating back to the 2017 Legislative Session — but they can have a big impact on districts.

Apart from being a mark against parent and community confidence in a particular school or district, poor TEA accountability scores can trigger a state takeover of a local school board — a nightmare scenario currently playing out behind the scenes at Houston ISD.

This year, districts will be scored based on a new set of rules. 2023 results mark a “cut point,” marking a transition between metrics — last year’s results won’t be comparable with this year’s results. “It is possible that a campus with an A rating may improve in 2023 and yet receive a B rating,” the TEA warned state school boards.

Last year, Presidio ISD received an overall score of 88 — a solid B. That was a marked improvement from 2019, when the district received a C.

One of the district’s major challenges is in the TEA’s “closing the gaps” category — in part due to the high number of English-language acquisition students. During her presentation on Wednesday, Ramos explained that this was a sore spot in the high school’s English 1 STAAR tests. “We have a lot of newcomers,” she said.

Across all other STAAR subjects administered by Presidio ISD, high school students scored above the regional average.

Mendoza presented elementary school scores next. For grades 8 and below, these preliminary scores were even more preliminary — at the high school level, missing STAAR scores can disqualify students from graduating.

Mendoza’s early results track how many kids definitely did or did not pass the tests — but also leave a huge range called the “zone of uncertainty,” which would have to wait until the fall to be determined. “They look promising, but then we have to find that zone of uncertainty,” he explained.

Presidio ISD parents and educators will have to wait until the fall for final results to be unveiled — and to see how much state-wide changes to the tests have impacted the district.

Until then, Ramos and Mendoza reiterated a commitment to improving the district’s scores in reading and language arts with high-impact tutoring and intervention at earlier grade levels. “It’s not something that’s new to Presidio ISD, it’s been on trend for awhile,” Mendoza said.