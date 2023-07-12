OBITUARY: Richard Dale Hughes

By Big Bend Sentinel

Richard Dale Hughes, age 84, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 3, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. Dick was born June 8, 1939, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and later moved to El Paso as a young child. Dick graduated from Austin High School and Texas Western College (UTEP) with a degree in business. After several years in insurance and construction, he moved to the family ranch in Jeff Davis County, Texas. Dick is preceded by his parents, H.K. Hughes and Sybil Simpson, and his son John Reynolds Hughes. Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Susan Reynolds Hughes; his son David Dale Hughes and daughter-in-law Paula; his daughter-in-law Heather Lynn Hughes; and his grandchildren, Angie and Sharon. Dick is also survived by many extended friends and family to cherish and honor his memory.

Dick was devoted to his family. He enjoyed spending time with his sons while actively supporting them in their various interests through the years including sports teams, BMX, hunting and fishing. He had a special relationship with twins Ruben and William Ortiz.

Dick was a proud Eagle Scout and a licensed pilot of small aircraft. He was an elder in the University Presbyterian Church, a member of the Davis Mountain Trans Pecos Heritage Association and was an honorary director of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA).

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at University Presbyterian Church, 244 Resler Dr, El Paso, TX 79912.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Outreach Committee at UPC to support community partners.

Services are entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes-West, 480 N. Resler Dr.