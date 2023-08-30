OBITUARY: Agee Anne Evans

By Big Bend Sentinel

With profound sadness, the family of Agee Anne Evans, age 30, announces her unexpected death on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Agee was born on March 19, 1993. From a young age, she preferred blue jeans to tiaras. She was delicate but strong and always knew what she wanted. Agee did this life her way…always. She aspired to be a woman with independence, grand dreams, loyal friends, and the privilege to help kids. She was a natural-born coach and an absolute magnet for children.

Like a true Evans, her grin filled every corner of a room she entered. She never met a stranger. She was strong-willed, what some might call hard-headed. She could disarm men with her gift of gab, then take them to the cleaners in a game of golf. Agee loved all sports and was fiercely competitive, especially with her brother. She was determined to play football like little Curtis in junior high, but her dad would not allow it. She suited up anyway.

When an old friend asked Agee, “Do you believe in God?” her eyes lit up; she straightened up in her chair and spoke of her wreck two years ago. She said there was no way she would have gotten through what she went through without knowing His love.

She was daughter to Shelly (husband, Mark) and Curtis (wife, Sarah); sister to Curtis II (wife, Molly); niece to Donna (husband, Dave) and Jean Anne (husband, Bill); cousin to Drew (wife Bailey) Holly (husband, Justin), Mimi (husband, Cody), Brad, Ricky, Mandy, and Tommy; as well as a friend to many.

Last weekend, we held a memorial service to celebrate Agee’s life. We gathered to remember our sweet girl on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 3 p.m., at Jeff Davis County Community Center, Cemetery Road, Fort Davis, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give generously to Bloys Campmeeting Association (PO Box 34, Valentine, TX 79854) — include Agee’s name in the memo — or the charity of your choice.

“Sometimes the strongest women are the ones who love beyond all faults, cry behind closed doors, and fight battles nobody knows about.”