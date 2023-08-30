OBITUARY: David Lee Hinojos

By Big Bend Sentinel

David Lee Hinojos passed away on August 21, 2023. He was 35 years of age. He was the son of Javier Carrasco and Adalinda V. Hinojos. He is survived by his sister Christina Hinojos of Marfa, Texas, his father Javier Carrasco of El Paso, Texas, and his paternal grandmother along with many aunts, cousins and other family members. He was preceded in death by his mother and grandmother. He was the great-grandson of Salvador Acosta (deceased) of Redford, Texas, and grandson to Maria Magdelena Acosta (Hendrix). He was a native and life-long resident of Marfa, and his family has been in Presidio County even before Texas was a state. He was a humble and hardworking local jack-of-all-trades, working primarily in residential construction and repair. He was the hope and light that shone after a West Texas rain, and without him the hope in our lives will shine less brightly.

Details of the services to be provided as they become available. Matthew 11:28-30

Mobile Morticians of Texas-Fort Davis, Texas, has been entrusted with his services.