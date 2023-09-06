OBITUARY: Jose Cabezuela

By Big Bend Sentinel

Jose Cabezuela, 91, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at home on September 2, 2023, in Presidio, Texas. He loved his family and had a passion for farming and ranching. Jose also enjoyed taking walks with his favorite dog, Rita.

Jose is preceded in death by his wife, Maria Cabezuela; two children, Erminia and Raul Cabezuela; and grandson Jacob Cabezuela.

He is survived by his children, José Luis Cabezuela, Alicia Cabezuela, Manuel and Rosemary Cabezuela, Jessie Cabezuela, and Juan Roberto and Berenice Cabezuela. Jose had 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The Cabezuela family would like to thank Nora Ortiz, Fabiola Carrasco and Nurse Maricela Gardea for their help, care and compassion during his illness. Family will hold a private ceremony.

In his own words, “¡Que Viva La Revolución!”