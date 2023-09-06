Upcoming tri-county voter registration events 

By Mary Cantrell

TRI-COUNTY — The Tri-County Voter Promoters, a local nonpartisan organization, is registering citizens to vote for the upcoming November 7 election.

Voter registration will take place this week on Thursday, September 7, at Porter’s in Alpine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Friday, September 8, at the Marfa Post Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, September 19, National Voter Registration Day, the organization plans to register voters throughout the area in Alpine, Marfa, Fort Davis and Terlingua. It is looking to add locations in Presidio, Marathon and Valentine as well. Updates are forthcoming.

On November 7 voters will decide on 14 amendments to the Texas Constitution that are required to pass in order for recent legislation to become law. Propositions include increasing homestead exemption on school property taxes from $40,000 to $100,000, the creation of a state water fund to finance water projects, broadband infrastructure and energy improvements, funding for state parks, and more. The full list can be found on the secretary of state’s website.

Tri-County Voter Promoters are targeting youth newly eligible to vote, new Texas residents, people with a change of address, name change, and those who may have had their registration lapse. To see if your voter registration is current, visit vote.org.

The last day to register to vote for the November 7 election is October 10. Early voting runs from October 23 to November 3.

If you are interested in joining the Tri-County Voter Promoter’s registration efforts, contact Roy Morey, [email protected] or call 432-426-0122.