Book fair November 13-17 at MISD library

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA –– Marfa ISD’s annual Scholastic Book Fair is November 13-17 at the library on the high school campus. Help the school’s library reach its goal of adding 600+ new books for all ages.

Hours are Monday through Friday, Nov. 13-17, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Extra shopping hours are Thursday, Nov. 16, 5 to 7 p.m.

Don’t carry cash? Park some money in an eWallet account and your child can shop at the book fair without cash. Can’t make it during our hours or live out of town? Shop the Marfa online book fair from November 13-26, where you’ll find 3,000 more titles to send to your loved ones.

Go to https://www.scholastic.com/bf/marfaschools for any and all book fair information, or contact Marfa Librarian Crawford Marginot at 432-729-5500.