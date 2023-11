By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Marfa ISD Parent Teacher Organization is now accepting orders for red poinsettias as a part of their annual holiday fundraiser.

Poinsettias are $15 each. Orders can be placed in person at the school, by calling the district’s central office at 432-729-5500, by emailing [email protected] or by sending a Venmo payment to @ptomarfa.