OBITUARY: Celina A. Ornelas

Our beloved matriarch, Celina A. Ornelas, gained her wings on November 24, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born on May 1, 1932, in Presidio, Texas, to Vivian and Josefina Aguilar.

Celina was married on June 5, 1951, to her beloved husband, Tomas Baeza Ornelas. She worked for the United States Postal Service for more than 30 years. A self-taught piano player, she was known to play piano for friends and family. She studied studio art and loved to paint scenery.

Celina was a talented cook and loved to make meals for her children and grandchildren. She loved to drive to Lajitas with her husband, Tomas, and best friends, Ity Herrera and her husband Chuchi. She was a lover of all things artistic and enjoyed life to the fullest.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Tomas B. Ornelas; son-in-law, Rufino Hernandez; and great-granddaughter, Sophia Marie Hernandez.

She is survived by her sons, Tomas Ornelas Jr. and Norberto Ornelas (Mercy); daughters, Luz Elena Flores (Jesus) and Laura Hernandez (†Rufino Hernandez); eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and her best friends, Ity and Chuchi Herrera.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.