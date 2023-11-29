Pack the Food Pantry of Jeff Davis County with pasta

By Big Bend Sentinel

FORT DAVIS –– According to Executive Director Vicki Davis, many people have been asking what they should donate to the Food Pantry of Jeff Davis County. To that Davis says, “We need pasta in any shape as long as it’s not whole wheat. The food pantry has not been able to get regular pasta from the food bank, and it’s been too expensive to purchase wholesale in the quantity that is needed.”

There are currently 242 households (made up of 548 individuals) enrolled at the food pantry. The goal is to collect 500 pounds of pasta before the end of the year so that the food pantry can provide each household with two pounds of pasta.

You can drop off your donation at the Food Pantry of Jeff Davis County located at 609 Compromise Street or put it in the donation barrel inside the Jeff Davis County Library.