Marfa Book Co. hosts ‘The Sole of Houston,’ book release with David Beebe

MARFA — Marfa Book Company will host a book release event for The Sole of Houston, a book by John Nova Lomax with contributions by David Beebe this Friday, December 8, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The book compiles essays written by Lomax documenting daylong walks, frequently accompanied by Beebe, made in Houston between 2006 and 2010. The basic premise was to take each city bus from its first to final stop, walk back and then write about it.

The essays, which initially appeared in the Houston Press, are published as a memorial for Lomax, a music journalist from one of America’s most influential musical families, who passed away earlier this year.

Beebe said the duo became friends out of a shared admiration for Houston’s “grittier sides.” And he was a natural companion for Lomax on walks since he was up for any adventure at the time.

“John had come up with the concept of doing long walks so as to see the city better, and his editor at the Press had seen that his writing skills made great stories out of the perceived mundane,” said Beebe.

Beebe also contributed writing and photographs for the book. He said some materials were lost due to technological issues, but the book eventually came together as Lomax wished. While seeing the project to fruition was a victory, said Beebe, it also serves as a bittersweet reminder of a lost friend.

“Reading the book, for me, isn’t that easy because I have some regret about not doing more of these walks and also not starting this project before I moved out here,” said Beebe. “If we had started a year earlier there could have been many more walks, many more adventures.”

Beebe will read from the book at 6 p.m. Beer and wine will be available starting at 5 p.m.