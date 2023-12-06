Marfa Holiday Crawl to take place at businesses across town this Saturday

By Mary Cantrell

MARFA — Local shops, galleries and coffee houses are getting into the holiday spirit by inviting the public to participate in a town-side shopping spree this Saturday, December 9.

The Marfa Holiday Crawl — 25 plus vendors offering discounts, pop-ups and treats with varying hours — is being led by local shop owner Lesley Villarreal.

Villareal said she wanted to encourage people to feel festive and shop locally for their last-minute Christmas presents, especially given that retailers like her have experienced a slower than typical year.

“I think it’s been one of the slowest years for retail,” said Villarreal. “It’s important to put money back into the community and shop locally — and plus, there’s just so many cool things — people have so many fun and neat things at their shops.”

The Marfa Holiday Bazaar, a market featuring local businesses and makers that has been organized by the Marfa Chamber of Commerce in the past, is not taking place this year — another reason Villarreal decided to put on the crawl, she said.

At Love, Marfa, her shop and gallery, she will have pop-ups of prints by photographer Sarah M. Vasquez and custom jewelry by Valerie Valerio as well as discounts and holiday projections starting at 7 p.m.

Big Sandy is putting on a local vendor market from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cactus Liquors will host Pink Pineapple Baking Co. for a custom-decorated sugar cookies pop-up from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Rule Gallery will offer mulled wine, cookies, discounts and viewing of their current exhibition from 4 to 7 p.m.

A book launch party complete with a reading and book signing with Gretel Enck, author of The Encyclopaedia of Useless Things, a middle grades mystery novel, will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at Bitter Sugar Cafe. The full list of participating locations can be found at lovemarfa.com/holiday-crawl.

Villarreal said she hopes locals who may not get out to Marfa’s shops regularly and tourists alike will participate in the Marfa Holiday Crawl given its flexible hours.

“I thought it’d be a fun way to get people to go out and walk around town and maybe go to shops that they’ve actually never visited,” said Villarreal. “Because locals are busy and they work too.”