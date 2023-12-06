By Big Bend Sentinel

BIG BEND RANCH STATE PARK –– Big Bend Ranch State Park is hosting the second annual Frio en el Rio Polar Plunge and invites visitors to dive into the new year with a dip in the cool waters of the Rio Grande. The event will be held on December 31 and is free with all park admissions waived for participants.

In lieu of park entrance fees, a requested donation of $5 minimum can be made to Big Bend Trails Alliance which will have a booth set up at the event. The Big Bend Trails Alliance helps build and maintain the iconic trails that Big Bend Ranch State Park cyclists, hikers and equestrian users enjoy.

Attendees can expect s’mores, a fire and freezing water along with a river ecology presentation. Late Registration and check-in begins at 11:45 a.m. with opening remarks and a river ecology presentation happening at noon. Attendees will take the plunge at 12:30 p.m.

Registration is required and can be made by contacting Ranger Layla via email at [email protected] or (432) 424-3327, x2.