Texas seeks public input on statewide plan expanding access to high-speed broadband internet

By Big Bend Sentinel

AUSTIN –– The Texas Broadband Development Office, operated by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, is soliciting input from the public on the new Texas Digital Opportunity Plan. The plan outlines how these entities will connect the Lone Star State for a brighter future by making it easier for all Texans to access and use the internet. Texans can give their opinions on the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan by visiting broadbandfortexas.com/tdop through Jan. 5, 2024.

Almost 2.8 million households and 7 million people in Texas lack access to broadband, or high-speed internet, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The Digital Opportunity Plan will provide these Texans with the technology and knowledge they need to fully participate in an increasingly digital world.

“Access to reliable, high-speed internet as a means of advancing education, training, employment opportunities, healthcare, and delivery of essential services is critical to the future of our state,” said Glenn Hegar, Texas comptroller of public accounts. “But we know that we can’t do this without partners in the regions and the communities that need this service the most. Your input, passion and local knowledge will help us ensure the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan establishes a clear roadmap to bridge the digital divide and promote digital opportunities for all Texans.”

Historically, the digital divide in Texas has disproportionately left out rural communities, communities of color and low-income families, according to a 2016 Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas report. Because the internet and technology touch so many aspects of life today, bridging this divide is essential to ensure all Texans can participate and succeed.

The Broadband Development Office is partnering with organizations like the Texas Workforce Commission, chambers of commerce, industry associations, educational institutions and elected officials to highlight how high-speed internet and digital skills training can help Texans realize their economic potential.