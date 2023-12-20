MISD LETTERS TO SANTA

December 20, 2023 626 PM
Ms. Serrano’s pre-kindergarten class:
Dear Santa,
My name is Maverick. I am four years old. I am a good listener and have been a good boy. This year I would like a Transformer t-rex. I love you, Santa!
Love,
Maverick Conners
Dear Santa,
My name is Geneva. I am four years old. I have been a caring person and such a good listener. This year I would like some stickers and a Barbie doll house.
Love,
Geneva Pipatchaisiri
Dear Santa,
My name is Jayden. I am four years old. This year I would like a Pikachu. I have been a really
good boy.
Love,
Jayden Lujan
Dear Santa,
My name is Kingston. I am four years old. I have been a really good boy! This year I would like a Spider-Man and Sonic toy. Thank you for letting your elf, Frosty the Elfy, come to our class.
Love,
Kingston Mendoza
Dear Santa,
My name is Dallas. I am four years old. I always listen to my mom. This year I would like a
Barbie doll house and some alphabet letters.
Love,
Dallas Salgado
Dear Santa,
My name is Aliana Rose. I am four years old. I am a really good girl. This year I would like all
the Paw Patrol stuffed animals. I hope I get to see you soon!
Love,
Aliana Wilmarth
Dear Santa,
My name is Antony. I am five years old. This year I would like a toy car, Nerf guns, and some
Legos. I have been a really good boy this year.
Love,
Antony Munoz Bueno
Dear Santa,
My name is Camila. I am four years old. I always listen to Ms. Serrano. This year I would like a purple bike, scooter, new kitchen set, and a doll. Also, can you please bring my brother Santi a new bike?
Love,
Camila Elizarraraz
Dear Santa,
My name is Sophia. I am four years old. Everyday I listen to my family and teachers. This year I would like an iPad with a charger, a new phone, and a laptop. I love you, Santa!
Love,
Sophia Ceniceros
Dear Santa,
My name is Merle. I am four years old. I always listen to my mom and have been a really good girl. This year I would like a play kitchen, bike, and kitty stickers. My dad will buy me
everything else.
Love,
Merle Holtsford
Dear Santa,
My name is Malakai. I am four years old. I promise to behave for you. This year I would like a
kitchen play set and Thomas the train toy.
Love,
Malakai Guevara
Dear Santa,
My name is Dahmari. I am four years old. I have been having a great day today. This year I
would like a horse. I love you, Santa!
Love,
Dahmari Taylor
Dear Santa,
My name is Booker. I am five years old. I have been a good boy at home. This year I would like a Nerf gun toy and a new bed.
Love,
Joel Blair
—
Ms. Villarreal’s kindergarten class:
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. Please bring me a toy car and Nike shoes.
Thank you,
Jayden Labrado
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I would like a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. Can you please bring me a snowflake from the North Pole.
Thank you,
Julian Serrano
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy at home and at school. I would like a LEGO Hulk robot and Hot Wheels with the Hot Wheels city. My brother has been a good boy as well. Can you bring him an Iron Man robot?
Thank you,
Johnathan Echevarria
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I would like a toy car and a toy drone. Please bring my mom a red flower.
Thank you,
Dante Chavez
Dear Santa,
I have been a good little girl this year. Can you please bring me a dark red race car and a dark blue box to put my toys in. Please bring my two sisters and two brothers a new toy.
Thank you,
Melany Contreras
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me a new Blippi plush doll. Please bring my mom a pumpkin pie, my dad donuts, and my brother a purple Ninja Turtle remote control skateboard.
Thank you,
Lochlan Bruttomesso
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy at home. Can you bring me a play phone, a toy ferris wheel, a Batman toy, and a Lego Star Wars Mandalorian’s N-1 starfighter.
Thank you,
Estevan Marquez
Dear Santa,
I would like to make a gingerbread house with my family for christmas. Can you please bring me a Christmas book, Spider-Man blanket, a toy Christmas tree, a dinosaur stuffy, and a jacket. I promise Santa I will be a good boy.
Thank you,
Mathayus Guillen
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. I would like a PlayStation 5, Nike Shoes, and an iPhone 13. Please bring my mom new shoes, my dad shoes, and my brother an iPhone.
Thank you,
Mateo Gonzalez
—
Ms. Bizup’s 1st-grade class:
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I hope you bring me a toy Sonic car and a Power Ranger. I’ll set out cookies.
From,
Lincoln Bruttomesso
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I’ve been very good this year. I want a toy car and a crayon box.
Love,
Bentley Serrano
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. I am wishing for a Nintendo Switch, a Play Station, and a Link game card. I will set out cookies and milk for you.
Love,
Logan Marquez
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I am wishing for a PS5, an XBox, and a birdcage. I will set out cookies and milk for you.
From,
Richard Ornelas
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. This year I have been good. I am wishing for an iPad, a Nintendo Switch, 5 elves, and 5 more elves.
Love,
Savian Enriquez
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me a shirt, a bike, and cowboy boots. I’ll set out cookies!
From,
Santiago Elizarraraz-Sanchez
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. This year I have been good. I hope you bring me toys, a PlayStation 5, and an IPad.
Love,
Brayden Simpson
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I have been good this year. This Christmas I want an iPad case, a doll, and an alarm clock.
From,
Aria Lujan
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I hope you bring me Competition Sonic, a Freddie Fazbear game, and a Choo-Choo Charles game. I’ll set out cookies.
From,
Ezequiel Alvidrez
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. This year I have been good. I hope you bring me a doll, a bike, and a dog toy.
Love,
Aleyna Baeza
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. This year I have been good. I hope you bring me a doll, a bike, and a happy family.
Love,
Evalyn Bajaran
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. This year I have been good. I hope you bring me a phone and an iPad.
Love,
Sidera Bruttomesso
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me Croc charms that glow in the dark and an elf. I left out cookies and milk for you.
Love,
Jacey Martinez
—
Mrs. Roman’s 2nd-grade class:
Dear Santa,
Can I have some books, another Xbox 2 with controllers, a guitar, and blue Taquis to snack on? Thank you Santa for giving us all the things we want.
Sincerely,
Derek Acosta
Dear Santa,
I wish for Christmas books to read and maybe reindeer toys. I want Christmas to be about Santa and the reindeer. My special wish is also a bracelet-making kit.
Sincerely,
Emma Alvarez
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like to have an Xbox and that’s all. If possible, I would like to wish for world peace.
Thank you,
Paolo Barraza
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me a Nintendo Switch and squishmallows? I would also like to have a real kitten and a new phone case. I would be so happy!
Sincerely,
Yalexa Contreras
Dear Santa,
May I have an electric scooter and an electric bike? And also, can you give my mom everything that she ever wanted?
Thank you,
Jordan Cunningham
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I wish for a four-wheeler and a new Nintendo Switch (mine broke).
Thank you very much,
Wyld Dugan
Dear Santa,
Can I have some Batman Legos, some books, and a football?
Sincerely,
Asher Echevarria
Dear Santa,
This year, I would like to get a football, some hats, and some new clothes. I will leave some cheese and crackers for you.
Sincerely,
Damian Estrada
Dear Santa,
I saw something in the mall. It was an art set and Squishmallows that I would really like to have. Thank you for the gifts you brought me last year.
Sincerely,
Amina Gonzalez
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a Jenga game, Mini Brands, and board games. I have a little sister named Skye and she wants Bluey toys. For my Grandma Kristy, please bring a new phone and a camera.
Sincerely,
Melanie Guevara
Dear Santa,
I would like to decorate my room with Five Nights at Freddy’s decorations. The characters are so fun! I wish you could come to my house and play with me.
Sincerely,
Esmeralda Guillen
Dear Santa,
I hope that I will get a laptop for Christmas, so I can study. I also would like to have skates and a lot of books to read. I will be so thankful!
Sincerely,
Sofia Guzman
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a hoverboard. That would be my dream come true!
Your number one fan,
Jen Carlos Munoz
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a Pokemon card box, a light-up pen, and a Salamence card.
Sincerely,
Zurich P. Pipatchaisiri
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a hoverboard, a scooter, and a book called Descendants. Thank you Santa for bringing gifts!
Sincerely,
Victoria Pippen
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like to have a drawing set and a pink bike. I would also like to have a big Stitch plush toy and a Stitch blanket.
Thank you Santa,
Hadasa Salgado
Dear Santa Claus,
My house doesn’t have a chimney, but don’t worry. Mom and Dad are going to give me presents.
Sincerely,
Noah Skelton
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait till you come to visit us. I will behave and listen to my mom and my dad. I hope to get a LOL doll house with LOL dolls and a Barbie doll. I also hope to get a “Let’s Go Fishing” game.
Sincerely,
Victoria Urrutia