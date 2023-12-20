MISD LETTERS TO SANTA

By Big Bend Sentinel

Ms. Serrano’s pre-kindergarten class:

Dear Santa,

My name is Maverick. I am four years old. I am a good listener and have been a good boy. This year I would like a Transformer t-rex. I love you, Santa!

Love,

Maverick Conners

Dear Santa,

My name is Geneva. I am four years old. I have been a caring person and such a good listener. This year I would like some stickers and a Barbie doll house.

Love,

Geneva Pipatchaisiri

Dear Santa,

My name is Jayden. I am four years old. This year I would like a Pikachu. I have been a really

good boy.

Love,

Jayden Lujan

Dear Santa,

My name is Kingston. I am four years old. I have been a really good boy! This year I would like a Spider-Man and Sonic toy. Thank you for letting your elf, Frosty the Elfy, come to our class.

Love,

Kingston Mendoza

Dear Santa,

My name is Dallas. I am four years old. I always listen to my mom. This year I would like a

Barbie doll house and some alphabet letters.

Love,

Dallas Salgado

Dear Santa,

My name is Aliana Rose. I am four years old. I am a really good girl. This year I would like all

the Paw Patrol stuffed animals. I hope I get to see you soon!

Love,

Aliana Wilmarth

Dear Santa,

My name is Antony. I am five years old. This year I would like a toy car, Nerf guns, and some

Legos. I have been a really good boy this year.

Love,

Antony Munoz Bueno

Dear Santa,

My name is Camila. I am four years old. I always listen to Ms. Serrano. This year I would like a purple bike, scooter, new kitchen set, and a doll. Also, can you please bring my brother Santi a new bike?

Love,

Camila Elizarraraz

Dear Santa,

My name is Sophia. I am four years old. Everyday I listen to my family and teachers. This year I would like an iPad with a charger, a new phone, and a laptop. I love you, Santa!

Love,

Sophia Ceniceros

Dear Santa,

My name is Merle. I am four years old. I always listen to my mom and have been a really good girl. This year I would like a play kitchen, bike, and kitty stickers. My dad will buy me

everything else.

Love,

Merle Holtsford

Dear Santa,

My name is Malakai. I am four years old. I promise to behave for you. This year I would like a

kitchen play set and Thomas the train toy.

Love,

Malakai Guevara

Dear Santa,

My name is Dahmari. I am four years old. I have been having a great day today. This year I

would like a horse. I love you, Santa!

Love,

Dahmari Taylor

Dear Santa,

My name is Booker. I am five years old. I have been a good boy at home. This year I would like a Nerf gun toy and a new bed.

Love,

Joel Blair

—

Ms. Villarreal’s kindergarten class:

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy this year. Please bring me a toy car and Nike shoes.

Thank you,

Jayden Labrado

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy this year. I would like a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. Can you please bring me a snowflake from the North Pole.

Thank you,

Julian Serrano

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy at home and at school. I would like a LEGO Hulk robot and Hot Wheels with the Hot Wheels city. My brother has been a good boy as well. Can you bring him an Iron Man robot?

Thank you,

Johnathan Echevarria

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy this year. I would like a toy car and a toy drone. Please bring my mom a red flower.

Thank you,

Dante Chavez

Dear Santa,

I have been a good little girl this year. Can you please bring me a dark red race car and a dark blue box to put my toys in. Please bring my two sisters and two brothers a new toy.

Thank you,

Melany Contreras

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me a new Blippi plush doll. Please bring my mom a pumpkin pie, my dad donuts, and my brother a purple Ninja Turtle remote control skateboard.

Thank you,

Lochlan Bruttomesso

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy at home. Can you bring me a play phone, a toy ferris wheel, a Batman toy, and a Lego Star Wars Mandalorian’s N-1 starfighter.

Thank you,

Estevan Marquez

Dear Santa,

I would like to make a gingerbread house with my family for christmas. Can you please bring me a Christmas book, Spider-Man blanket, a toy Christmas tree, a dinosaur stuffy, and a jacket. I promise Santa I will be a good boy.

Thank you,

Mathayus Guillen

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy. I would like a PlayStation 5, Nike Shoes, and an iPhone 13. Please bring my mom new shoes, my dad shoes, and my brother an iPhone.

Thank you,

Mateo Gonzalez

—

Ms. Bizup’s 1st-grade class:

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I hope you bring me a toy Sonic car and a Power Ranger. I’ll set out cookies.

From,

Lincoln Bruttomesso

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I’ve been very good this year. I want a toy car and a crayon box.

Love,

Bentley Serrano

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. I am wishing for a Nintendo Switch, a Play Station, and a Link game card. I will set out cookies and milk for you.

Love,

Logan Marquez

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I am wishing for a PS5, an XBox, and a birdcage. I will set out cookies and milk for you.

From,

Richard Ornelas

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been good. I am wishing for an iPad, a Nintendo Switch, 5 elves, and 5 more elves.

Love,

Savian Enriquez

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me a shirt, a bike, and cowboy boots. I’ll set out cookies!

From,

Santiago Elizarraraz-Sanchez

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. This year I have been good. I hope you bring me toys, a PlayStation 5, and an IPad.

Love,

Brayden Simpson

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I have been good this year. This Christmas I want an iPad case, a doll, and an alarm clock.

From,

Aria Lujan

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I hope you bring me Competition Sonic, a Freddie Fazbear game, and a Choo-Choo Charles game. I’ll set out cookies.

From,

Ezequiel Alvidrez

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been good. I hope you bring me a doll, a bike, and a dog toy.

Love,

Aleyna Baeza

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. This year I have been good. I hope you bring me a doll, a bike, and a happy family.

Love,

Evalyn Bajaran

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been good. I hope you bring me a phone and an iPad.

Love,

Sidera Bruttomesso

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me Croc charms that glow in the dark and an elf. I left out cookies and milk for you.

Love,

Jacey Martinez

—

Mrs. Roman’s 2nd-grade class:

Dear Santa,

Can I have some books, another Xbox 2 with controllers, a guitar, and blue Taquis to snack on? Thank you Santa for giving us all the things we want.

Sincerely,

Derek Acosta

Dear Santa,

I wish for Christmas books to read and maybe reindeer toys. I want Christmas to be about Santa and the reindeer. My special wish is also a bracelet-making kit.

Sincerely,

Emma Alvarez

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like to have an Xbox and that’s all. If possible, I would like to wish for world peace.

Thank you,

Paolo Barraza

Dear Santa,

Can you bring me a Nintendo Switch and squishmallows? I would also like to have a real kitten and a new phone case. I would be so happy!

Sincerely,

Yalexa Contreras

Dear Santa,

May I have an electric scooter and an electric bike? And also, can you give my mom everything that she ever wanted?

Thank you,

Jordan Cunningham

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I wish for a four-wheeler and a new Nintendo Switch (mine broke).

Thank you very much,

Wyld Dugan

Dear Santa,

Can I have some Batman Legos, some books, and a football?

Sincerely,

Asher Echevarria

Dear Santa,

This year, I would like to get a football, some hats, and some new clothes. I will leave some cheese and crackers for you.

Sincerely,

Damian Estrada

Dear Santa,

I saw something in the mall. It was an art set and Squishmallows that I would really like to have. Thank you for the gifts you brought me last year.

Sincerely,

Amina Gonzalez

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a Jenga game, Mini Brands, and board games. I have a little sister named Skye and she wants Bluey toys. For my Grandma Kristy, please bring a new phone and a camera.

Sincerely,

Melanie Guevara

Dear Santa,

I would like to decorate my room with Five Nights at Freddy’s decorations. The characters are so fun! I wish you could come to my house and play with me.

Sincerely,

Esmeralda Guillen

Dear Santa,

I hope that I will get a laptop for Christmas, so I can study. I also would like to have skates and a lot of books to read. I will be so thankful!

Sincerely,

Sofia Guzman

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a hoverboard. That would be my dream come true!

Your number one fan,

Jen Carlos Munoz

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a Pokemon card box, a light-up pen, and a Salamence card.

Sincerely,

Zurich P. Pipatchaisiri

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a hoverboard, a scooter, and a book called Descendants. Thank you Santa for bringing gifts!

Sincerely,

Victoria Pippen

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like to have a drawing set and a pink bike. I would also like to have a big Stitch plush toy and a Stitch blanket.

Thank you Santa,

Hadasa Salgado

Dear Santa Claus,

My house doesn’t have a chimney, but don’t worry. Mom and Dad are going to give me presents.

Sincerely,

Noah Skelton

Dear Santa,

I can’t wait till you come to visit us. I will behave and listen to my mom and my dad. I hope to get a LOL doll house with LOL dolls and a Barbie doll. I also hope to get a “Let’s Go Fishing” game.

Sincerely,

Victoria Urrutia