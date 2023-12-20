OBITUARY: Paz Jurado

By Big Bend Sentinel

Paz Jurado was called by our Lord on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at the age of 88 years.

Paz was a wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and provider to her grandchildren. She worked as a home healthcare provider. Paz was a long-time member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she served as a member of the church choir, and volunteered for many church activities and services.

Paz’s home was always the place for family gatherings. She lived for her children, there was not anything that she would not do for them. She loved to sing and dance. She was known for her orange cakes and banana bread. There was not a dessert she did not love. At one point in her life, she cared for all her grandchildren while her children worked. She always welcomed her grandchildren with open arms. She was a teacher, confidante, friend, and a recliner companion while watching novellas, but above all she was a loving mother. She was much loved and will be missed. She always said, “No, don’t say goodbye, it’s always see you later.”

Paz was born in Marfa, Texas, to Bartolo and Concha Villanueva on September 6, 1935. Paz married the love of her life, Esteban Jurado; they were married for 70 years. Together they had six children: Javier Jurado (Terry), Delia Jurado-Martinez, Danny Jurado (Deceased), Virginia Pallarez (Eddie), David Jurado (Vanessa), and Rachel Cardenas (Johnny). She was a loving grandma to 20 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Paz is preceded in death by her husband Esteban Jurado, son Danny Jurado, grandson Davis Justin Jurado, granddaughter Monique Justine Jurado, stepdaughter Irma Espinosa, her parents, her brothers and her sisters. She was the last remaining of 13 siblings.

Her beloved grandsons will serve as pallbearers: Jay Jurado, Jimmy Steve Martinez, Neil Dean Martinez, Robert Espinoza, Patrick Pallarez, Eric Pallarez, Eddie Pallarez Jr., Travis Jurado, Diego Jurado and Jaime Cardenas.

Her beloved granddaughters will serve as honorary pallbearers: Norma Jean Guajardo, Jennifer Bieganski, Lauren Martinez, A.J. Jurado, Liliana Rubi Cardenas, Denise Olazaba, Lori Bojorquez and Kelly Urquidez.

A Rosary prayer service and funeral was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa on Friday, December 8, 2023. The burial service followed at Merced Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com

Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine.