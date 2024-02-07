Solo guitarist Jack Sanders to perform at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA –– Solo guitarist Jack Sanders will perform at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Thursday, February 13. The event is sponsored by the Piatigorsky Foundation whose commitment to artistic excellence and public outreach has fascinated many avid concert goers as well as curious first-timers.

Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Guitar Society in 2013, Jack Sanders’ performances have included the Sitka, Kapalua, Oregon Bach

Festival, IM Festival of Costa Rica and Chamber Music Sedona. Additionally, he has performed with the St. Petersburg, Colorado, and Angeles String Quartets. He has

toured extensively for The Piatigorsky Foundation since 2005, this season’s concerts will take him to Ohio, Kentucky, Texas and Idaho.

With violinist Clayton Haslop, Sanders performed in China as well as throughout the U.S. and recorded two albums for Centaur and Townhall Records. His solo recording, Just Preludes, was released by Townhall Records. Sanders has also recorded with violist James Dunham and Anthony Plog, trumpet on Crystal Records and recently with flutist Rachel Rudich on Bridge Records.

Teaching at Pomona and CGU from 1980-2022, Sanders also builds guitars and historic instruments which have been commissioned by Yale, UCLA, USC, SF Conservatory,

Cal State Univ. Dominguez Hills, Concordia University and professional guitarists worldwide. A graduate of Cal Arts, his primary teacher was Stuart Fox and he also

studied with Oscar Ghiglia at the Banff Centre.

Evan Drachman established The Piatigorsky Foundation in 1990 in honor of his grandfather Gregor Piatigorsky. Piatigorsky deeply believed in the healing and inspiration power of classical music. He once said, “Music makes life better. Music is a necessity. It is rich. It is imaginative. It is magnificent. And it is for everyone.” The Piatigorsky Foundation is committed to carrying on Piatigorsky’s mission by evoking cultural curiosity through educational and accessible live performances.

The one-hour performance is free to the public and attendees are invited to stay afterwards to meet the artist.