Marfa Live Arts stages One-Act Plays at Crowley Theater on Feb. 21

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA –– It’s that time of the year again in which four Marfa High School students, chosen by a jury of Marfa Live Arts judges, will see their plays come to life with the help of local thespians at the Crowley Theater on Wednesday, February 21, at 7p.m.

The 13th Annual One-Act Plays features the Marfa High School grand prize-winning short plays: Borderland Love by senior Luis Solis; Tlanic in Metztlahuillic, Under the Moonlight by junior Francisco Rosas; Squirt by sophomore Ava Flores; and Possibilities by freshman Vanessa Díaz. Honorable mention awards were presented to: Beneath the Surface by Jack Marquez, Losing It by Diego Jurado, 21st Century Showdown by Piper Donaldson, Tell Me That You Love Me by Amaya Gomez and What’s Best for Him by Mateo Meza.

The plays were written this year under the tutelage of award-winning playwright Jasminne Mendez in conjunction with Marfa Live Arts and Marfa High School. Mendez shared her reflections on the course: “I had a wonderful time getting to know the Marfa High students and their work. I really appreciated that they were willing to do things out of their comfort zone like play theater games and share their ideas with me and others. I loved the creativity and originality of some of their plays and only wish we’d had more time together to help them further develop their ideas. I think there are some exceptional writers in this group, and I do hope they continue to tell their stories and find ways to express themselves.”

In its 13th year, the annual Marfa Live Arts program has resulted in over 1,050 one-act plays written by Marfa students, and is sponsored by the Marfa Education Foundation, Texas Commission on the Arts, Rea Charitable Trust and the Crowley Theater. The community is invited to attend this free event. For more information see www.marfalivearts.org.