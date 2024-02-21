February 22: Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

Dear Editor,

Thank you for reporting on the comments raised at last week’s city council meeting by myself and Eileen on behalf of a growing number of people in our community who are asking what we can do to end the bombing of Gaza, which by the time this comes out will have been going on for over 135 days. I am moved by a conviction that violence estranges us from ourselves and each other, whether we are the inflictors, the recipients, or are complicit through abstraction (like our tax dollars). Given our own town’s history of segregation, I am further moved by a deeper hope and belief that we as a community can and must unite for peace and declare life precious through a ceasefire resolution.

Doing this together as an act of hope may not have international ramifications, but on an interpersonal level, among our community and within our own hearts, it matters to find commonality amid the dehumanizing conditions of war. It matters that we, Marfa, connect with each other’s humanity. This is no small gesture simply because we are a small town. It is a huge and powerful example for our divided and hurting country.

Our resolution demands a ceasefire on the premise that life is precious. It is devastating to imagine the counter-position. Without a resolution, the default position places us in support of what the International Court of Justice has already determined to be a plausible genocide. A public record of our collective voice is needed. We are still gathering signatures of those who want to support a ceasefire, representing our position against endless support for war as well as our ability to unite across difference.

Let us give our attention* to the suffering we are witnessing in Gaza, let us give our attention* to one another, and let us agree on a ceasefire.

With attention*,

Kate Sterchi

Marfa

*On attention/attending to/leaning toward, Simone Weil writes: “Attention, taken to its highest degree, is the same thing as prayer. It presupposes faith and love. Absolutely unmixed attention is prayer. If we turn our mind toward the good, it is impossible that little by little the whole soul will not be attracted thereto in spite of itself.”

—

Dear Editor,

As the medical director for Marfa EMS, I did not anticipate the personal need for EMS assistance as a patient recently. As it turned out, a 911 call was placed on my behalf. EMS arrived promptly. They provided urgent, compassionate and professional medical care. I was transferred to Big Bend Regional Medical Center for further care.

I would like to thank the EMS crew on call that evening: Chase Bruttomesso, Aaron Perez and Jessie Peña. Thanks also to Bert Lagard, Ryan Cavaness, Sandi Billingsley and Renny Spencer for their commitment to Marfa EMS.

Thank you Marfa EMS,

Patrick Daly MD

Medical Director

—

Dear Editor,

As we all know, the streets in our fair city are in need of some help. I have done some research on a comprehensive repaving project, with the help of our city manager and Mr. Robert Traylor of RBC Capital Markets. I presented the following highlights of this research at the last city council meeting.

The cost of such a project would be staggering for our town. It is estimated to be somewhere around $30 million. The City of Marfa does not have the resources to pay for a project like this. IF it were to be attempted, it would require the city to borrow the money and have a bond package voted on. IF the bond package were to pass, the property tax burden would increase for every property owner in Marfa in order to pay for the bond. For example: if the assessed value of a property is $150,000, the owner would pay an additional $787 per year. If the assessed value of a property is $200,000, the owner would pay an additional $1049 per year. One can extrapolate from here to see the burden of other assessed values. This additional burden would be for approximately 20 years.

Obviously, a project that raised property taxes this much would be detrimental to so many of our citizens, and simply cannot happen. So, we will need to look for other ways to repair our streets. Our streets department is on the job, as is our city management and council. We have received a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant, and we have a little over $2 million from a city loan that will be devoted to street repair beginning this year. I look forward to being able to share more details on the paving plans that are coming this year.

Mark Morrison

Council Member, City of Marfa

—

Dear Editor,

Councilmember Mark Morrison has agreed to sponsor an agenda item at next week’s meeting of the Marfa City Council which asks our city to demand, among other things, a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

I can’t believe I have to say this, but the Marfa City Council has no diplomatic role whatsoever in the Middle East. At the last meeting, the council debated the merits of different prefab outdoor toilets the city would install in the pavilion of our visitor center.

I am not maligning the members of our community who are actively seeking the resolution. People are genuinely upset; they want to do something to make a difference. They want to express their rage and their grief and all of that is coming from a good place. We all care deeply about ending the atrocities of war, but this is where leadership is critical.

If no one else is going to say it, I will — on consequential global issues, our city council is simply out of their depth, and they shouldn’t be asked to use their office to state an opinion on matters that they can’t be expected to fully understand. As a “general law” city in Texas, our city council has very limited authority. This is not the case in larger “home rule” cities where the major political parties run candidates in an effort to seize real power. This is why you never hear candidates in our municipal elections speak about major world news … the candidates we attract to serve are qualified to set the rates and hours of the swimming pool, not to decide who rightfully owns the city of Jerusalem.

Asking our council members to use their office for this purpose is not appropriate, and activists in our community should direct their energy to our representative in Congress, Tony Gonzales. Mr. Gonzales is a member of a razor thin Republican Congressional majority representing a district that could very well vote him out of office. Mr. Gonzales is fair game. Our council isn’t. If you want to make a real difference for the people of Gaza, flip that seat.

Marfa City Council exists to keep our small town functioning, to get the trash collected, to keep the street lights on — foreign policy is not in our wheelhouse.

Sincerely,

Tony Georges

Marfa