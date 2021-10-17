Archive

Marfa, Presidio County, Texas Historical Newspapers Online

Thanks to Gary Oliver, Marfa Library Board President, for coming up with the idea of digitizing the Marfa Public Library’s microfilmed copies of Marfa newspapers from 1921-2004. The City of Marfa funded the project. Plans are underway to continue digitizing subsequent issues.
The papers are made accessible on the internet thanks to hosting by Sul Ross State University’s Bryan Wildenthal Memorial Library.

Click or touch the masthead to access PDFs of issues from that generation of the paper.

1921 – 1928: The New Era

 

April 15, 1926 – 1929: The Big Bend Sentinel

 

June 16, 1928: La Voz De Marfa

 

1930s The Big Bend Sentinel and Marfa New Era

New Era name dropped March 19, 1939:
1940s The Big Bend Sentinel
1950s The Big Bend Sentinel
1960s The Big Bend Sentinel
1970s The Big Bend Sentinel
1980 – January 6, 1984 The Big Bend Sentinel

 

January 7, 1993 – October 13, 1994: The Big Bend Sentinel and The Marfa Independent

 

October 20, 1994 – 1999: The Big Bend Sentinel

 

January 6, 2000 – 2004: The Big Bend Sentinel

 

 