Marfa, Presidio County, Texas Historical Newspapers Online

Thanks to Gary Oliver, Marfa Library Board President, for coming up with the idea of digitizing the Marfa Public Library’s microfilmed copies of Marfa newspapers from 1921-2004. The City of Marfa funded the project. Plans are underway to continue digitizing subsequent issues.

The papers are made accessible on the internet thanks to hosting by Sul Ross State University’s Bryan Wildenthal Memorial Library.

Click or touch the masthead to access PDFs of issues from that generation of the paper.

New Era name dropped March 19, 1939:

1940s The Big Bend Sentinel

1950s The Big Bend Sentinel

1960s The Big Bend Sentinel

1970s The Big Bend Sentinel

1980 – January 6, 1984 The Big Bend Sentinel