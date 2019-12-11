Most seats will go unchallenged in upcoming Presidio and Brewster elections

By Abbie Perrault

FAR WEST TEXAS — Voters will have few options to choose from when they get their primary ballots in March of 2020. The filing deadline passed Monday, December 9, and election officials report very few new candidates entering the races.

Presidio County’s elections will mostly play out during the Democratic primaries, as is often the case. The county has no Republicans running for office – other than Republican precinct chairs, Republican county chair Ruben Rodriguez reported.

As for the Democratic primary race, party chair Clark Childers said that only one race will be contested on the ballot.

Jose Cabezuela and Brenda Bentley will not face challenges to their incumbencies for county commissioner of precincts 3 and 1, respectively. Rod Ponton filed to continue his tenure as county attorney, Natalia Williams will run again for her seat as tax assessor/collector, and Danny Dominguez will run unopposed for county sheriff. Childers will appear uncontested on the ballot for his chairmanship.

Estevan Marquez is running to keep his seat for constable in Precinct 1. The sole contested race in Presidio will be for constable in Precinct 2, where incumbent Steven Coker will face another challenge from Adan Mendoza Cobos.

In a race that covers the tri-county area, incumbent District Attorney Sandy Wilson will face Fort Stockton attorney Ori Tucker White in the Republican primary for the 83rd District. Judge Roy B. Ferguson is running for re-election as the 394th District judge on the Democratic ticket.

In Brewster County, Sheriff Ronny Dodson will face a challenge in the general election by Republican candidate Devon Portillo.

Brewster county commissioner Precinct 1 candidates Jerry Johnson and Johnny Milan will face off in the Democratic primary, and the winner will face Republican Jim Westermann in the general election.

Ruben Ortega will run for commissioner of Precinct 3, Steve Houston for county attorney and Silvia Vega for county tax assessor/collector, each uncontested on the Democratic ticket and with no challengers on the Republican side. Nick Harrison will run Republican, unchallenged, for constable in Precinct 1 of Brewster County.