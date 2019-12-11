West Texas fugitive returned to United States after allegedly fleeing country

By Stephen Paulsen

WEST TEXAS — A fugitive, who earlier this year allegedly fled the United States, is back in West Texas and awaiting trial, according to a news release last week from the Office of the 83rd District Attorney.

Jimmy Dan Zumwalt faced charges in Jeff Davis County last year after authorities accused him of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault impeding airway or breath. But in March, he allegedly fled the country to Vietnam.

District Attorney Sandy Wilson asked the Lone Star Fugitive Taskforce for help in finding Zumwalt, and U.S. Diplomatic Security Service special agents at the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi helped them file notice with the International Criminal Police Organization. In July, INTERPOL declared Zumwalt an international fugitive.

Vietnamese police arrested Zumwalt in September, and he was deported back to the United States in October. District Attorney Sandy Wilson welcomed the announcement and thanked the task force for their work.

“I appreciate the work that they do and their willingness to assist us,” she told The Big Bend Sentinel. “I really thank them for what they’re doing.”

Zumwalt is currently being held at the West Texas Detention Center in Sierra Blanca, where he awaits trial on the charges.