Crane Invitational Tournament

By Big Bend Sentinel

The Lady Devils basketball team opened up against a tough Coahoma team and were defeated 54-38. High scorers in this game were Leslie Carrasco with 10 points, Alexa Pando with 8 points, Crystal Barriga with 6, and Darianna Morales with 6 points.

The second game was against Odessa High’s JV team. The final score was 33-22. Leading scorers were Nathalia Montemayor with 7 points, Crystal Barriga with 6, Leslie Carrasco with 5, and Alexa Baeza with 5 points.

The third game was against Midland Christian, and the team knew this game would be a tough matchup. The Lady Devils played a great defensive game, holding them to 37 points. Midland Christian was up the entire game but could not manage to hit open shots in the fourth quarter. The final score was 34-37, Midland Christian. Leading scorers in this game were Crystal Barriga with 14, Leslie Carrasco with 6, and Alexa Baeza with 6 points. Despite the loss, the Lady Devils played hard and kept it close as this Midland Christian team had beat them by 23 points earlier in the year.

The last game of the tournament was against McCamey. The final score was 41-19, with the Lady Devils getting the victory. Leading scorers during this game were Crystal Barriga with 9 points and Nathalia Montemayor with 6.

Their overall record is 9-8. The Lady Devils will face the Monahans Lady Lobos this Friday; JV blue will tip off at 3 p.m., followed by the JV black team at 4:30 and the varsity girls at 6 p.m.