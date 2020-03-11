District honors, and other Marfa sports news

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — After the District Honors were released, a number of Marfa Shorthorns players made the cut.

Among them are freshman Alexis Gonzalez (newcomer of the year) and senior Tais Chanez (co-defensive player of the year). Gonzalez was the lead scorer for Marfa, while Chanez led her team in steals.

First-team honors went to Ethan Sainz, Isabella Morales and Elena Hernandez, while second-team honors went to Dedrick Campos, Jared Fuentez, Odalys Chacon and Brianna Sanchez. Soraya Vallez and Alyanna Hernandez both won honorable mentions, and on the academic team were Ummi Chanez, Lesly Torres, Isabella Morales, John Aguero, Elena Hernandez, Odalys Chacon, Tais Chanez, Cristian Ontiveros and Bryan Torres.

In other Marfa sports news, the Shorthorn golf teams on Tuesday swept the Fort Davis Invitational — winning first-place finishes in both the girls and boys divisions. Samantha Jimenez and Cristian Ontiveros were the top performers.

Last weekend, the Marfa track team opened up its season at the Fort Stockton Meet. “Several Shorthorns kicked off the season with strong performances,” said athletic director Linda Ojeda. Lesly Torres finished third in the triple jump, Aundrea Garcia finished third in the 800-meter run, and Dedrick Campos finished first-place in the 400-meter run.

In softball, the Lady Horns will host their round robin tournament this Saturday at Coffield Park, with an opening pitch scheduled for 9 a.m. Fort Hancock, Presidio and Van Horn will all have players in attendance.