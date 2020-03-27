City

Marfa’s shelter-in-place order: What you need to know

Get the Sentinel

By Big Bend Sentinel

March 27, 2020 1149 AM

 
Related

Marfa adopts disaster, shelter-in-place ordinances

By Stephen Paulsen

 

County and city will close bars, limit restaurants and halt utility shut-offs during virus outbreak

By Abbie Perrault

 

Presidio city adopts anti-transmigrante resolution

By Stephen Paulsen

 