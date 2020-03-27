City Marfa’s shelter-in-place order: What you need to know Get the Sentinel By Big Bend Sentinel March 27, 2020 1149 AM Share to Facebook Print this article Email this article Stay in touch with The Sentinel Email* This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms. Related Marfa adopts disaster, shelter-in-place ordinances By Stephen Paulsen County and city will close bars, limit restaurants and halt utility shut-offs during virus outbreak By Abbie Perrault Presidio city adopts anti-transmigrante resolution By Stephen Paulsen