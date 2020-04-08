Judd Foundation, The Chinati Foundation and Ballroom Marfa gift funds to Big Bend Regional Medical Center for COVID-19 preparedness 

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Today, Judd Foundation, the Chinati Foundation and Ballroom Marfa announce a $10,000 gift to the Big Bend Regional Medical Center. The funds are intended to support the hospital in their preparations for needs which may arise related to the coronavirus crisis.

“Big Bend Regional Medical Center would like to thank Judd Foundation, the Chinati Foundation and Ballroom Marfa for their very generous gift,” said hospital CEO Rick Flores. “We are very grateful to have this donation to help in our efforts against COVID-19 in our Tri-County community.”

The three arts organizations have joined resources in recognition of the importance of the work by public health officials and staff to protect the communities in the tri-county area.

“The leadership by Dr. Ekta Escovar of Big Bend Regional Medical Center early in this process provided us with the necessary information to understand the potential impact of this crisis. Together with the City Council of Marfa and commissioners from Presidio County, Brewster County and Jeff Davis County, our officials have generated a collective effort by individuals and organizations to protect our community,” said Rainer Judd of Judd Foundation, Jenny Moore of the Chinati Foundation and Virginia Lebermann of Ballroom Marfa in a joint statement. “We felt it was crucial to give as early as possible so that our region continues to be prepared and informed.”

Big Bend Regional Medical Center has been working with the Texas State Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention closely since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak. The hospital has been educating the community on ways to prevent COVID-19 in the tri-county area. To date, Big Bend Regional Medical Center has not treated any patients known to have coronavirus, though it is actively screening patients for symptoms.

For more information about the coronavirus and what you can do to help with prevention, please review the resources available at the CDC https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- nCoV/index.html.

Judd Foundation, the Chinati Foundation and Ballroom Marfa remain closed until further notice.