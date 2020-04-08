Health

Presidio County Health Services Receives $666K in New Round of Coronavirus Relief Funds

By Big Bend Sentinel

April 8, 2020 506 PM

WASHINGTON – Presidio County Health Services, Inc. in Marfa was awarded $666,155 in another round of federal grants to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Health and Human Services.

“While medical professionals in Texas are doing everything they can to combat this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource at their disposal,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud local leaders for their efforts to secure these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make health centers in Marfa a high priority.”

 
