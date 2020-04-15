Dollar General opens new store in Presidio

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO — As Presidio residents stock up on household supplies during the coronavirus pandemic, they’ll now have a new place to shop.

Dollar General, the national general store chain, last week opened a new storefront at 500 East O’Reilly Street in Presidio. And in a news release announcing the opening, the chain said it is “committed” to keeping stores open “during these unprecedented times.”

The chain says it also plans to have a “grand opening community celebration” to commemorate the new store — though that will be “announced at a later date” given the global pandemic and the governor’s request for residents to stay home.

According to Dollar General, the new store will employ six to 10 people, depending on need. The company says it also plans to hire new full- and part-time employees for its distribution and fleet networks.

The store says it offers a range of benefits to employees, like tuition reimbursement, parental leave and adoption assistance. Those interested can apply at: rb.gy/exrmkg

In addition, the store says it’s “deeply committed” to English literacy and education. Any customers trying to learn English or prepare for a high school equivalency test can pick up a brochure at the store connecting them to free literacy services.

Since 1993, the company says it’s given more than $172 million in grant funding to nonprofits. That money, the company says, has helped at least 11 million improve their literacy and education.