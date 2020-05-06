Bob Dillard Memorial Scholarship applications open for tri-county seniors

By Big Bend Sentinel

The Bob Dillard Memorial Scholarship Committee is pleased to announce the 2020 Bob Dillard Memorial Scholarship. Under the Scholarship Fund, two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to graduating seniors attending schools in Jeff Davis, Brewster or Presidio Counties.

The applications will be reviewed and recipients selected by the Bob Dillard Memorial Scholarship Committee. The scholarships will be awarded June 1, 2020 via formal letter. The Bob Dillard Scholarship Committee asks that recipients be available for a photo opportunity before leaving for their chosen college, university or trade school in the Fall.

Applications may be requested by emailing bdillardscholarship@gmail.com or by calling (432) 853-3032. Applications will also be available at the Jeff Davis County Mountain Dispatch office on Front Street in Fort Davis.

Program Guidelines & Priorities:

* Seeking graduating seniors with a record of volunteerism in the community in non-school sponsored activities and participation in extracurricular school activities.

* Applicants must plan to attend a two-year community college, a four-year college or university or a trade school.

* Scholarship funds will be paid directly to the college, university or trade school, not the student. The scholarship funds will be issued to the college, university or trade school upon receiving a certificate of enrollment for the semester, which includes the student ID number and Financial Aid Office address.

* Applications must be received by the Bob Dillard Memorial Scholarship Committee, via email, no later than May 25, 2020. Late applications will not be accepted.

Email one copy of a completed and typed application package to: bdillardscholarship@gmail.com, including the application, essay and letter of recommendation.

Please submit any questions to: bdillardscholarship@gmail.com