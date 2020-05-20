Licon, Haile highlight Honors Convocation Awards as SRSU Man and Woman of the Year

By Travis Hendryx / Sul Ross

ALPINE — Two recent Sul Ross State University graduates have been named SRSU Man and Woman of the Year in an announcement Tuesday, May 12. Tristen Licon of El Paso and Katherine Haile of Sisterdale were tapped as the top male and female students for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Each spring the president announces the outstanding man and outstanding woman among the senior class at the Honors Convocation, but due to the pandemic, the ceremony did not take place this year. To be eligible for this honor, students must be nominated by the faculty and staff.

Candidates for the honor must also have applied and cleared to graduate in May (or graduated in the fall or summer of previous year), have an overall grade-point-average of 3.00, display qualities of good citizenship and leadership, be active in student and/or community activities and not be a previous recipient of the award.

Tristen Licon, who graduated this month with a degree in strength and conditioning, and history, is a three-year letterman for the Lobo Men’s Basketball Team. On the court, Licon was named a 2020 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-Region West Second Team and a D3 Hoops.com All-South Region Second Team selection.

Earlier accomplishments from the 2019-2020 season include ASC West Division Player of the Year, All-Conference Team and All-West Division First Team. The El Paso native led the Lobos to their third West Division title, averaging 19.3 points per game, ranking fifth in the ASC, along with 53 steals. He also recorded 5.5 rebounds per game with 80 assists and shot 40.9 percent from three-point range.

Licon broke his career-best for points in a game three times during the 2019-2020 season. His earlier best of 25 in 2018-2019 was broken after a 32-point performance against Colorado College on November 29, 2019. He then broke it again with 33 against Mary Hardin-Baylor on February 6 before making history again two days later with 34 against Concordia.

He joined the 1,000-point club in his Sul Ross career with a 21-point performance on January 25 against University of the Ozarks.

For his career, he was a six-time ASC West Division Player of the Week recipient. He is the fourth all-time leading scorer in SRSU history since Sul Ross joined the NCAA in 1996. Off the court, Licon was a Lobo Ambassador and was president of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

He served as counsellor at numerous basketball camps including Texas Tech (Lubbock), Beyond the Goal (Meadow), Tanalian Bible and Basketball Camp (Alaska) and the Matt Mahoney Basketball Camp (Lubbock).

Academically, Licon was an American Southwest Conference (ASC) Springs Sports Distinguished Scholar Athlete and an ASC Academic All-Conference honoree.

“Tristen has brought pride and distinction not only to our men’s basketball program but also to our university,” President Bill Kibler said. “He has represented Sul Ross with tremendous honor and has been such a positive influence and mentor to his teammates and younger people.”

Katherine Haile is a May 2020 graduate with a degree in natural resource management.

She has garnered several academic accolades while also serving as president of several student organizations.

Haile was the 2019 recipient of the Outstanding Range Student in Texas and the Outstanding Wildlife Student through the Texas Chapter of Wildlife Society. She was also named the Sul Ross Outstanding Upperclassman in Natural Resource Management in 2018.

Haile was recognized with individual and team placements at the Plant Identification Contest in 2017, 2018 and 2019. She also placed first in Membership Plant ID at the Texas Society for Range Management in 2018.

On campus, Haile was a three-year member (VP and President) of the Range and Wildlife Club. She was also a three-year member of the Student Government Association (SGA) and served one year as SGA Treasurer. Haile also served three years as a member and officer in the Cattleman’s Club and the Sul Ross Honors Club and Program.

Earlier this year, Haile participated in pronghorn translocation from Pampa to Barnhart, Texas. She has assisted with eight Borderlands Research Institute research projects and has helped organize campus organization fundraising activities, including a turkey shoot. Haile also assisted in organizing two Mule Deer Foundation district banquets. She was also a 2018 Wildlife Conservation Camp College Mentor.

In 2018 and 2017, Haile helped capture and collect data for the East Foundation and Wagner Deer Captures. Presentations include: National Society for Range Management (2020 Speech Contest and Poster Session); Texas Chapter of Wildlife Society (2020 Presentation/2019 Poster Session); Annual Sul Ross Undergraduate and Graduate Symposium (2020 Presentation/2019 Poster Session); Texas Section of the Society for Range Management (2019 Poster Session/2018 Poster Session); Borderlands Undergraduate Research Symposium (2019 Presentation/2018 Presentation).

“Katherine is such an example of successful student involvement,” Kibler said. “Her participation and commitment as an active member and officer in our campus organizations and her stellar performance in the classroom has prepared her for lifelong success in society and the workforce.”

2020 SRSU HONORS CONVOCATION AWARD WINNERS

Animal Science

Samantha Osborne- Outstanding Student in Agricultural Education

Kayla Duff- Outstanding Student in Animal Production

Laura Hamilton- Outstanding Student in Pre-Vet Award

Elizabeth Jolly- Outstanding Graduate Student

Behavioral and Social Sciences

Nikolas Moreno- Clifford B. Casey Book Award

Tyler Phillips- Outstanding History Major Phi Alpha Theta Award

Jessica Turner- Outstanding Political Science Student of the Year

Jeremiah Boatright- Outstanding Psychology Student of the Year

Biology, Geology and Physical Sciences

Jonathan Carrasco- Outstanding Undergraduate Student in Biology

Lauren Garrett- Outstanding Graduate Student in Biology

Lily Newton- Julius Dasch Outstanding Undergraduate Student

Dan Olive- Lance Forsythe Memorial Outstanding Graduate Student

Heather Dudley- Outstanding Non-Traditional Geology Student

Carley Belew- Outstanding Student in Introductory Chemistry

Halie Guillen- James G. Houston Organic Chemistry Award

Business Administration

Geoffrey Calderon- Outstanding Undergraduate Student in Business Administration

Allison Hays- Outstanding Student in Master of Business Administration

Computer Science and Mathematics

Dalton Schott- Outstanding Freshman in Computer Science

Alfredo Baeza- Outstanding Senior in Computer Science

Harlem Ramos- Outstanding Freshman in Mathematics

Hanna Walker- Outstanding Senior in Mathematics

Sebastian Walter- Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Gilley Mathematics Excellence

Education

Jamaine Washington- Education Excellence -Counseling

Bonnie Sayers- Education Excellence -Educational Diagnostician

Genevieve Nava- Education Excellence -Educational Leadership

Patricia Garcia- Education Excellence -General Education

Monica Salmon- Outstanding Intern Teacher

Miriam Carmona- Albert B. Tucker Reading Specialist

Amanda Fisher- Outstanding Clinical Teacher

Fine Arts and Communications

Jose Angeles- Charlotte Senneff Art Supply Award for Outstanding Art Major

Yasmine Barron- Big Bend Arts Council Art Supply Award for Outstanding New Art Major

Cristian Sanchez- Theatre Freshman of the Year

Ember Rutledge- Outstanding Freshman in Music

Aiden Elliott- Outstanding Music Student

Chani Spear- Outstanding Communication Student

Homeland Security and Criminal Justice

Kate Rubio- Outstanding Criminal Justice Undergraduate Student of the Year

Jay Simon- Outstanding Homeland Security Undergraduate Student of the Year

Robert Aguilar- Outstanding Criminal Justice Graduate Student of the Year

Angel Gomez- Outstanding Homeland Security Graduate Student of the Year

SRSU Honors Program

Katherine Haile- Honors Program Graduate

Kyla Klehm- Honors Program Graduate

Victoria Romo- Honors Program Graduate

Henry Segovia- Honors Program Graduate

Mary Villareal- Honors Program Graduate

Kinesiology

Victoria-Ann Carby- WH Perryman Physical Education Award-Scholarship

Britney Berumen- WH Perryman Physical Education Award-Scholarship

Ivett Ramos- WH Perryman Physical Education Award-Scholarship

Languages and Literature

Leatrice Ynostrosa- Outstanding English Major

Natural Resource Management

Caleb Hughes- Outstanding Underclassman Student in Natural Resource Management

Preston McKee- Outstanding Upperclassman Student in Natural Resource Management

Matthew Hewitt- Outstanding Graduate Student – Conservation Biology

Alejandro Trevino- Outstanding Graduate Student – Range

Taylor Daily- Outstanding Graduate Student – Wildlife

Mason Tidmore – Outstanding Field Volunteer