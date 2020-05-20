Pete P. Gallego named sole finalist for Sul Ross State University presidency

By Big Bend Sentinel

AUSTIN — Chancellor Brian McCall has selected Pete P. Gallego as sole finalist in the search for Sul Ross State University’s next president. Gallego, an Alpine attorney who served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and Texas House of Representatives, was selected from a field of nearly 40 candidates following a national search.

“The presidential search committee and I were fortunate to have a large field of well-qualified candidates to consider. Pete Gallego emerged as the frontrunner by articulating an exciting vision for Sul Ross and demonstrating his intimate knowledge of the university and the communities it serves,” said Chancellor McCall. “I want to thank Chairman Don Flores and the entire search committee for their time, energy, and dedication to this process.”

Gallego earned a bachelor’s degree from Sul Ross State University and a juris doctorate from The University of Texas at Austin. He received Sul Ross’ Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1997.

“Sul Ross opened the doors of opportunity for me and many from across Texas. I’m excited to work with the communities of Alpine, Del Rio, Eagle Pass and Uvalde to make sure our university continues to open doors and provide a top quality education for future generations of our sons and daughters,” Gallego said.

Gallego is a member of the board of directors of Texas Access to Justice Foundation and the Western Hemisphere Drug Policy Commission, and has served as president and chairman of the Texas Lyceum Association, founding chair of the Board of Hispanic Caucus Chairs, and as a part-time faculty member at Sul Ross.

Texas law requires a 21-day waiting period before the Texas State University System’s governing board can consider Gallego’s nomination. If confirmed, Gallego will become Sul Ross’ 13th president – and the only president who is a graduate of the university. Current president Bill Kibler is retiring this summer after six years of service to Sul Ross.

Wheless Search and Consulting, an executive search firm, assisted TSUS in the Sul Ross presidential search process. Sul Ross State University is a member of the TSUS, which consists of seven institutions serving more than 86,000 students from the Big Bend Region of West Texas to the Louisiana border.