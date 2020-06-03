Overnight reservations resume for summer trips to Texas state parks

By Big Bend Sentinel

AUSTIN — Starting last week, visitors are able to make camping reservations at parks with arrival dates between June 1 and Sept. 7. This gradual reopening of overnight reservations will be limited to varying degrees at individual parks to align with safe business practices currently followed in Texas.

“No one is more pleased than us to welcome more outdoor enthusiasts back into state parks as part of the continued reopening of Texas,” said Carter Smith, executive director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “Our careful and deliberate approach to phasing in the reopening has served our visitors, volunteers, and staff well as we have continued our emphasis on the safety of everyone in the parks. Even in this limited capacity, we are glad that we can get more Texans and their families safely back on the trails and in the campsites to enjoy all the many unique spaces and places that make Texas State Parks so special.”

All guests, including annual pass holders, need to pre-purchase day passes and overnight reservations in advance through the Texas State Parks Reservation System. Reservations can be made online at www.texasstateparks.org or by calling 512-389-8900. Callers should expect longer than normal wait times when trying to make reservations. Visitors are encouraged to use the online system to help reduce the volume of calls to the customer service center.

Existing social-distancing standards and public health recommendations remain in effect including the recommendation to wear face coverings and bring one’s own supply of hand sanitizer. State parks will also continue the requirement of a six-foot distance from individuals outside of their party, including the prohibition of the gathering of groups larger than five that are not part of the same family or household.

Visitors planning on coming to a state park are encouraged to bring all necessary provisions, such as hand sanitizer and face masks. Guests should also ensure they have enough water and weather appropriate clothing before heading out. Find tips and recommendations for what to bring on a trail to stay safe in the Texas sun on the heat safety page on TPWD website.

Texas State Parks will continue to operate at a limited capacity. Operational changes still in effect at parks include the suspension of all transactions at parks, equipment rentals and in-person interpretive programs. All headquarters, visitor centers and nature centers will also remain closed for now.

The continuation of overnight reservations and other facets of park operations will be subject to change and is dependent on current data, staffing levels and public health recommendations. Park visitors should check the TPWD website and Texas State Parks Alert Map regularly for the latest information.