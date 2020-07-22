Farmers market will make its return to Presidio as part of cultural district

By Beck Andrew Salgado

PRESIDIO — For Presidio residents, there will soon be one more thing to look forward to on the weekends as the city’s cultural district has announced it will be bringing back a weekly farmers market aimed to be opened to the public this September.

The new farmers market is going to be located in the area between city hall and St. Francis park, and was yet another project proposed by the new cultural district and approved by the city council.

Adele Jancovici, founder of the Presidio cultural district and owner of the art gallery Wet Dream, said that she wants to bring things to Presidio that will make it “happy and alive,” and she feels a farmers market is a good step in that direction.

Jancovici also acknowledged the fact that there previously was a farmers market in Presidio, established through a Transforming Texas grant, and she feels now is a good time to bring back a farmers market to the people of Presidio.

Elvira Hermosilla, who was in charge of the vendors at the old farmers market and will also be involved in the new market, said she feels the farmers market will help make Presidio “a little more lively.” She characterized Presidio as being “a little bit dead” as of late, citing a lack of things to do in town.

As far as what Hermosilla would like to see with the new market, she said that bringing in more customers is always a goal and being able to bring in and retain vendors is something she would like to do. At the top of the list is securing a produce vendor, because she feels providing local produce to the community through the markets would be nice.

Hermosilla said she is more optimistic about the new market’s ability to stick around, stating, “It has been a few years (since the closure of the past market) and we are coming back to the idea with a fresh perspective.” Her experience and new perspective, paired with community buy in, is what Hermosilla hopes will result in a successful farmers market for Presidio.

City officials seemed to agree with Jancovici’s vision, as both Joe Portillo, Presidio city administrator, and Brad Newton, Presidio Municipal Development District executive director, approved the farmers market, as it is consistent with what they would like Presidio to look like, according to Jancovici.

Jancovici said that she envisions things like meats, vegetables, crafts and even live music to be available at the farmers markets and wants it to be a place where the community can come and enjoy themselves. Jancovici also stressed the importance of consistency. “Even if a lot of people do not come at first, to be able to come back each week and see that it is still there is important,” she said, adding that with that consistency, she believes an increase in customers will follow.

Matt Stevens, husband of Jancovici and co-founder of the cultural district, said he thinks a farmers market is an important thing for a community to have, not just because of the products, but because it provides Presidio a place where people can get to know each other and share their talents.

Stevens also said that sign up for the farmers market will be free for the vendors and that, as of now, the plan is to have the market meet once a week, every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are interested in participating in the Presidio farmers market or reserving a space to sell your goods, you can email pcdatx@gmail.com with a description of how you would like to contribute.