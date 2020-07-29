The new voice of Marfa mornings

By Beck Andrew Salgado

MARFA — Listeners of the West Texas wavelengths woke up to a new voice starting this week, as Ari Snider took over the “Morning Edition” radio show for Marfa Public Radio. Originally from Maine, Snider is coming to West Texas after most recently working for multiple radio stations in Alaska.

Snider said that his interest in radio started in college when he joined a student-run podcast group where he made his first audio stories. Snider realized he enjoyed doing audio stories, and in his own words said, “It’s been all radio since then.”

Coming to Marfa in the midst of a pandemic has been “strange” for Snider, as he explained that he has not been able to meet everyone at the station yet due social distancing. He extended this sentiment saying, “I’d love to be able to meet more people here (in Marfa), and I’m looking forward to the day I can, but right now the safe thing to do is to stay apart.”

Snider said he considers himself lucky to have been offered a job during such uncertain times, and added that having that job be something he enjoys doing so much just makes it that much better. Aside from hosting MPR’s “Morning Edition” five days a week, Snider also does some reporting and social media, likening himself to a “utility player on a baseball team,” when describing his other duties.

Former long-time “Morning Edition” host Carlos Morales is sticking around the station, focusing on reporting full-time again.

Snider says he knows he has “big shoes” to fill as he replaces Morales, but he is excited for the challenge and ready to be able to meet and inform his community.