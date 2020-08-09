Helicopter crash kills three Texas Parks and Wildlife Dept employees in Brewster County

By Abbie Perrault

BREWSTER COUNTY — Three Texas Parks and Wildlife Department employees died in a helicopter crash on Saturday during an annual aerial survey of bighorn sheep over TPWD’s Black Gap Wildlife Management Area. The pilot, a contractor, survived the initial crash.

Among the victims are local wildlife biologist Dewey Stockbridge, fish and wildlife technician Brandon White and state wildlife veterinarian Dr. Bob Dittmar. The pilot, who has not been identified, was transported to El Paso for treatment, though Attorney General Ken Paxton said the man had died. The Big Bend Sentinel is working to ascertain more details.

“No words can begin to express the depth of sadness we feel for the loss of our colleagues in this tragic accident,” said Carter Smith, TPWD Executive Director. “These men were consummate professionals, deeply liked and highly regarded by their peers and partners alike for the immense passion, dedication, and expertise they brought to their important work in wildlife management and veterinary medicine.”

“Wildlife conservation in Texas lost three of its finest as they so honorably and dutifully carried out their calling to help survey, monitor and protect the bighorns of their beloved west Texas mountains. We will miss Dewey, Brandon, and Dr. Bob deeply and dearly,” said Smith. “All of us at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department send our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Stockbridge, White, and Dittmar families in the wake of this devastating tragedy and continue to pray for the health and recovery of the pilot.”

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Federal Aviation Administration and Texas Game Wardens, and at this time the cause of the crash has not been announced.

The annual bighorn sheep surveys were scheduled for various wildlife areas in West Texas, including upcoming helicopter flights over both Big Bend National Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park this week. It is unclear at this time whether the surveying will proceed across other parks this week.