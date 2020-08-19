In capstone project, SRSU student explores West Texas landscapes through lightboxes

By Stephen Paulsen

ALPINE — A new project by a graduating Sul Ross State University senior is using lightboxes to explore the landscapes of West Texas.

The project, entitled “MOMENTO,” comes from fine arts major Alfonso Anaya. It debuted last week and runs through next Friday, August 28.

In an artistic statement about the piece, Anaya said he focused on composition of each photograph with the goal of leaving viewers “wanting to know more about what is happening in the space beyond the edges of the photograph.”

“MOMENTO was created to capture a moment in time where I paused and deeply considered the environment around me,” Anaya writes. “Each image captures a moment I perceived to be beautiful and caused me to analyze the human vs. human, human vs. nature, and human vs. self.”

For the project, Anaya put his landscape photographs in lightboxes, with the electrical wiring exposed. Anaya wrote he aims to “create a mood within the gallery” and “give luminosity and build an environment that printed photos do not have.” He also hopes the exposed wiring will cause viewers to question “how we use electricity and other resources in our daily life.”

In his statement, Anaya pays homage to a number of photographers and artists — including the late Donald Judd, whose focus on “positive and negative spaces,” he writes, “influenced the composition in my photographs.”

“I am documenting my experience with light, using slow shutter speeds,” Anaya writes in his statement. “I am glorifying nature and questioning our future on this Earth.”

Anaya’s exhibit is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Studio Gallery Room 102 in the Francois Fine Arts Building at Sul Ross State University. Organizers ask that attendees please follow social distancing guidelines.